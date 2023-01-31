Spending on 2022 Wisconsin governor's race smashes previous records

Wisconsin's 2022 governor's race set a spending record of $164.3 million, breaking the previous record set in 2018 by 77%, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his running mate, Sara Rodriguez, led candidate spending with $41.9 million. Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels, who faced Evers on the November ballot, and his running mate, Roger Roth, spent $28.5 million.

Michels largely self-funded his primary campaign, spending nearly $12 million of his own money to defeat former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and pledging he would not take donations of more than $500.

After winning the primary, Michels announced he would accept the maximum donation of $20,000.

The analysis by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found more outside special interests groups supported Evers, spending an estimated $87.8 million.

Five Republican candidates and the outside groups that supported them during the primary and general elections spent $75.8 million. The independent candidate for governor and a group that supported her spent $720,173.

The top-spending groups in the governor's race were:

The previous spending record of $93.1 million was set in 2018 in the race between Evers and incumbent Gov. Scott Walker. The 2022 record is also more than 100% higher than the $81.8 million spent by candidates and groups in the 2014 race for governor and more than four times higher than the $37.4 million spent in the 2010 governor’s race.