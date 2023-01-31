ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Turns Wood Slab From Lowes Into the Cutest Back of Couch Console Table

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOM9t_0kXaf6m000

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Console tables are one simple piece of furniture that can completely transform a space. In an open floor plan area you often have to get creative with the flow of rooms; entryway to kitchen, to living room, to dining area . A simple console table put on the backside of a couch can break a space up and help ease the transition of space to space, while also acting as a great piece of furniture to add aesthetic to your room.

Console tables are not the cheapest thing to buy though, and can be hard to find the right size and shape that fits seamlessly in your space. If you are crafty you could always DIY your own console table just as TikTok and home DIYer @homewithhay has done.

Her counsel table is so beautiful, it fits her couch width and height perfectly and looks like she paid a high dollar for it.

Since the woman DIY’d it herself she saved tons and created a design that she loved. She used a pre fabricated live edge shelf from Lowes, cut it to size and used another section for the legs on each end, cutting them to the height she wanted to achieve for her console.

We love that she added some cute decorations and tucked black wooden stools underneath to create a fun eating and hanging area for guests or kids!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy