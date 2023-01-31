Woman Turns Wood Slab From Lowes Into the Cutest Back of Couch Console Table

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Console tables are one simple piece of furniture that can completely transform a space. In an open floor plan area you often have to get creative with the flow of rooms; entryway to kitchen, to living room, to dining area . A simple console table put on the backside of a couch can break a space up and help ease the transition of space to space, while also acting as a great piece of furniture to add aesthetic to your room.

Console tables are not the cheapest thing to buy though, and can be hard to find the right size and shape that fits seamlessly in your space. If you are crafty you could always DIY your own console table just as TikTok and home DIYer @homewithhay has done.

Her counsel table is so beautiful, it fits her couch width and height perfectly and looks like she paid a high dollar for it.

Since the woman DIY’d it herself she saved tons and created a design that she loved. She used a pre fabricated live edge shelf from Lowes, cut it to size and used another section for the legs on each end, cutting them to the height she wanted to achieve for her console.

We love that she added some cute decorations and tucked black wooden stools underneath to create a fun eating and hanging area for guests or kids!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.