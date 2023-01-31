The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a plethora of coaching changes in January following an early exit in the 2023 playoffs. The franchise chose to move on from six assistant coaches with three other members of the staff electing to retire. Among the moves made by the Buccaneers was firing assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust, the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in league history.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO