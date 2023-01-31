Cornerback Davison Igbinosun commits to Ohio State football as transfer from Mississippi

Ohio State received a commitment on Tuesday from cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who broke out as a freshman at Mississippi last fall and was considered the top remaining available transfer at the position.

Igbinosun, who announced on Instagram he had committed to the Buckeyes, visited the school on Saturday two weeks after entering the transfer portal. He had also been weighing offers from Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA.

The deadline for players to put their names in the portal and receive immediate eligibility for next season was on Jan. 18.

Named a freshman All-American by College Football News, Igbinosun started 10 out of 13 games for the Rebels in 2022 and broke up five passes, along with making 37 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 40 times in coverage and surrendered 25 receptions and three touchdowns.

He was ranked by 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 162 overall prospect and No. 21 cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class. A native of Union, New Jersey, he was listed as 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds as a freshman.

Igbinosun provides a boost for the Buckeyes at a position that has been thin on depth in recent seasons. Prior to his commitment, the Buckeyes projected to have only six scholarship cornerbacks for a second straight season. The low total hurt them early last season when injuries piled up. Only three scholarship cornerbacks had been healthy when their Big Ten scheduled opened in September.

While Denzel Burke returns as a starting corner, the departure of Cameron Brown opens another starting spot. Igbinosun figures to compete for the role with Jordan Hancock and Jyaire Brown.

Before he was sidelined by a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first half of last season, Hancock was in line to be the No. 3 cornerback and vie for a starting spot. Brown stepped up amid injuries as a freshman, including starting against Wisconsin in the conference opener.

The pickup of Igbinosun marked the second time this offseason the Buckeyes have beefed up their secondary through the portal.

Earlier this month, they added Ja’Had Carter , a transfer safety from Syracuse. Carter’s versatile skill set could allow him to play several spots in the back end of Ohio State’s defense, but is most experienced in the slot, making him a logical candidate to take over for Tanner McCalister as the starting nickel corner.

Five scholarship players are now joining the roster, including quarterback Tristan Gebbia of Oregon State, offensive lineman Vic Cutler of Louisiana Monroe and long snapper John Ferlmann of Arizona State.

