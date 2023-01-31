Women's college bracketology: ESPN projects Florida State as a No. 4 seed, likely host

Time to get ready for NCAA women's basketball tournament games in Tallahassee?

In his latest NCAA Women's Bracketology projection, ESPN's Charlie Creme has Florida State projected as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The latest projections are from 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No. 23 FSU (19-5, 8-3 ACC) has three AP top-25 wins this season, including a big victory over No. 16 Duke on Sunday.

The Seminoles host Wake Forest (13-9, 4-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

If the projection holds true, under the new format for the NCAA Tournament the Seminoles would be a regional host for potential first and second-round games.

The field expanded to 68 teams last year and the Final Four is set to be played on March 31 and April 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Creme has the Seminoles projected to play No. 13 seed Ball State. The winner of that matchup would move on to play the winner of No. 5 South Florida and No. 12 Rhode Island.

While the bracket looks favorable for FSU hosting right now, there are still seven regular season games left on the schedule and then the ACC Tournament to decide seeds.

Selections are set to be made Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. (E.T.) on ESPN.

Game Information

Who: No. 23 Florida State (19-5, 8-3 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (13-9, 4-7)

When/Where: Thursday, 6 p.m.; Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

TV/Radio: ACC Network Extra/96.5 FM/FSU Gameday App

