Battle Creek, MI

Kellogg Arena will transform into backyard barbecue for third annual Que the Creek festival

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 5 days ago
BATTLE CREEK — Kellogg Arena will offer up a cure for the mid-winter blues on Saturday as it transforms into a full-blown backyard barbecue for the third annual Que the Creek BBQ Festival.

The family-friendly event will feature live music from Jessie Campbell Band and The Skeletones, yard games and craft drinks — not to mention a number of local food vendors competing against one another for the title of best barbecue in town.

Que the Creek runs 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 at the door or two for $7 in advance. Children 12 and younger receive free admission. The event is presented by Penetrator Events, the Battle Creek Small Business Development Office and Kellogg Arena.

“The event has grown over the last few years, along with our local barbecue scene,” John Hart, the city’s development director, said in a release. “The Battle Creek area has some amazing barbecue. Be sure to bring your friends to Battle Creek!”

Que the Creek will feature at least a dozen competitors this year — including two vegan vendors. Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite.

This year’s event also includes a BBQ grill giveaway. Entry tickets were sent in the city’s utility bills and published in the Community Connection Magazine. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ticket to Saturday's event for a chance to win.

“Que the Creek has been phenomenal, and has played a critical role in the launch of our brick and mortar restaurant,” Juliano and Daleth Jean-Jules of Island Style BBQ said in a release. They won the judge’s choice award for best start-up pit master in 2020, “which provided us with much-needed name recognition. We have participated every year since then and are delighted to be there this year."

For more information, visit the Que the Creek BBQ Festival event page on Facebook. For tickets, visit kelloggarena.com.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreeknquirer.com.

