Highest-paying management jobs in Charleston, South Carolina

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling . The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

#27. Legislators

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $25,120
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $57,110
– Employment: 44,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yakima, WA ($139,690)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

#26. Food service managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $61,470
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530

National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#25. Lodging managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $66,450
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

#24. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $70,500
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#23. Social and community service managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $79,410
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#22. Emergency management directors

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $81,270
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

#21. Facilities managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $93,190
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#20. Construction managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $95,160
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730

National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#19. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $95,640
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 17,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($108,680)
— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)

#18. Education administrators, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $96,240
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190

National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#17. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $100,120
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#16. General and operations managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $101,540
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,600

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#15. Administrative services managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $104,810
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,080

National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#14. Training and development managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $106,330
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#13. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $106,690
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#12. Natural sciences managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $110,110
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#11. Public relations managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $112,040
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#10. Medical and health services managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $114,040
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,280

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#9. Human resources managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $114,210
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#8. Purchasing managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $117,980
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#7. Industrial production managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $124,930
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370

National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#6. Marketing managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $125,600
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $136,770
– #228 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620

National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $137,320
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640

National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#3. Sales managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $138,290
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650

National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#2. Financial managers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $138,640
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#1. Chief executives

Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $205,800
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430

National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

