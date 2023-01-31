Where the Vikings are spending in 2023: Offense, defense, special teams

The Vikings can free up tens of millions of dollars by cutting high-priced veteran players before June 1.

The NFL confirmed this week that the 2023 salary cap will be $224.8 million. The new details slightly change the Minnesota Vikings' cap situation from the $24.5 million over that Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap was estimating to $23.4 million above the threshold. It's not great, but it's $1.1 million less the Vikings need to shed to become cap compliant.

Which players are eating up all that money and which players can be cut to help get the Vikings cap compliant? Keep in mind that the Vikings also have the option to restructure contracts, which would help free up cap space while at the same time making future years' cap situations more difficult.

Here's the roster breakdown based on offense and defense cap hits in 2023, according to OverTheCap.

Offense: $132,907,814

$35.2M – Kirk Cousins, QB

$19.9M – Adam Thielen, WR

$19.6M – Brian O'Neill, OL

$14.1M – Dalvin Cook, RB

$9.3M – TJ Hockenson, TE

$4.1M – Justin Jefferson, WR

$3.8M – CJ Ham, FB

$3.6M – Christian Darrisaw, OL

$3.4M – Ezra Cleveland, OL

$2.8M – KJ Osborn, WR

$2.7M – Chris Reed, OL

$2.4M – Jalen Reagor, WR

$1.3M – Ed Ingram, OL

$1.2M – Johnny Mundt, TE

$1.1M – Kene Nwangwu, RB

$944K – Ty Chandler, RB

$919K – Vederian Lowe, OL

$915K – Jalen Nailor, WR

$870K – Trishton Jackson, WR

$870K – Nick Muse, TE

$870K – Blake Proehl, WR

$750K – Thomas Hennigan, WR

$750K – Josh Sokol, OL

There's a chance that high-priced players are cut this offseason, with Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and CJ Ham among those potentially on the block. Cutting players before or after June 1 makes difference in how much money the Vikings can save.

The plus to cutting a player after June 1 is that it saves more money on the 2023 salary cap. But waiting to cut a player until after June 1 is leaving money on the table that the Vikings could use in free agency if they were to cut players before June 1 (more realistically, before free agency begins on March 15).

Defense: $109,657,619

$19.1M – Harrison Smith, S

$15.5M – Za'Darius Smith, EDGE

$13.1M – Danielle Hunter, EDGE

$11.4M – Eric Kendricks, LB

$7.5M – Dalvin Tomlinson, DL

$6.8M – Harrison Phillips, DL

$6.5M – Jordan Hicks, LB

$2.9M – Cameron Dantzler, CB

$2.9M – DJ Wonnum, EDGE

$2.6M – Lewis Cine, S

$1.8M – Andrew Booth Jr., CB

$1.7M – Ross Blacklock, DL

$1.3M – Patrick Jones II, EDGE

$1.2M – Brian Asamoah, LB

$1.1M – James Lynch, DL

$1.1M – Troy Dye, LB

$1.1M – Camryn Bynum, S

$1M – Akayleb Evans, CB

$1M – Josh Metellus, S

$950K – Esezi Otomewo, DL

$940K – Tay Gowan, CB

$940K – Sheldon Day, DL

$876K – Luiji Vilain, EDGE

$870K – Benton Whitley, EDGE

$870K – Theo Jackson, S

$870K – William Kwenkeu, LB

$870K – Kalon Barnes, CB

Major changes are expected on the defense following a poor 2022 season. Look at how much money the Vikings can save against the 2023 cap if they cut Harrison Smith, Za'Darius Smith, Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks before/after June 1.

If the Vikings cut Thielen, Cook, Ham, Harrison Smith, Za'Darius Smith, Kendricks and Hicks before free agency starts, it would free up approximately $51.2 million and take Minnesota's cap situation from $23.4 million in the red to $27.8 million in the black – albeit also leaving them with holes to fill at wide receiver, running back, fullback, safety, edge rusher and two linebacker spots.

Note 1: Punter Ryan Wright has a $871,000 cap hit and kicker Greg Joseph is a free agent.

Note 2: Another $3 million in dead money relates to past contracts of Jesse Davis, Wyatt Davis, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Kellen Mond, Janarius Robinson and Chazz Surratt will apply to Minnesota's 2023 salary cap, according to OverTheCap.