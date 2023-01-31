Read full article on original website
Senators call on Biden to delay F-16 jet sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden allowed into NATO
A bipartisan group of senators urged President Joe Biden to delay the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Turkey agrees to allow Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The letter comes at a time when Sweden and Finland are waiting for Turkey to...
'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location
CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US, officials say
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, two US officials told CNN Friday, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese...
A look at China's history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon's path carries it over a "number of sensitive sites" in...
First on CNN: House Foreign Affairs chair to highlight plight of Afghan women by bringing former ambassador to SOTU
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has invited former Afghanistan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani to be his guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week, CNN has learned exclusively. Rahmani, a fierce defender of women's rights in Afghanistan, was the country's first female...
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US
The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
Biden rallies Democrats around accomplishments and against 'extreme' GOP ahead of possible 2024 bid
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats ahead of a possible reelection bid Friday evening, leaning into the accomplishments of his first two years in office and revving up his attacks on "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We have more to do," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania....
From MAGA flamethrower to powerful committee chair: Jim Jordan's effort to rebrand draws skepticism on Capitol Hill
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the GOP's most vocal partisans and now the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee, started a recent meeting on the "weaponization" of the federal government with a surprising move: He urged caution. Rather than issuing a series of partisan attack lines about the so-called "Deep...
US expected to announce $2.2 billion Ukraine aid package that includes longer-range missiles
The US is expected to announce a new Ukraine security package worth approximately $2.2 billion that includes longer-range missiles for the first time, according to multiple US officials. The package, which is expected to be announced in the coming days, will include a commitment to provide Ukraine with the Ground-Launched...
Jim Jordan issues first subpoenas targeting Biden administration's response to school board threats
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday subpoenaed the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Department of Education for documents as part of its investigation into whether a Justice Department strategy to address threats against teachers and school officials was abused to target conservative parents. The flurry of subpoenas...
US Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of Biden's State of the Union address
US Capitol Police are ramping up security for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress next week, including adding a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to the...
China protests as US fighter jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
Exclusive: Supreme Court justices used personal emails for work and 'burn bags' were left open in hallways, sources say
Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court's report on the investigation last month.
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?
Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy. That's why some economists and health care...
