Myrtle Beach, SC

Arrested Myrtle Beach man allegedly told child to do push ups, hit him with a spoon

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
 5 days ago

A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested on a cruelty to children charge after telling a child to “do push ups until his chest hurt,” according to a police report.

Samuel Tyler, 32, was incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was booked Monday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond, online booking records show.

The relationship between Tyler and the child is not clear.

Tyler has been accused of hitting the victim with a wooden spoon he called “Mr. Meanie Face,” according to the arrest warrant.

It also states he told police he spanked the child.

The child had welts and bruises from the spoon, police reported in the warrant.

The incident reportedly happened at an address on Palm Cove Circle on Jan. 13.

The person who made the complaint said Tyler had kept the child for the weekend, and that’s when the alleged incident occurred, an incident report states.

When the person discovered the bruises, the child relayed the alleged abuse to her.

That person said when she called to check on the victim the day before, he was crying, according to the report.

Police records state there was more than one child under Tyler’s supervision during the alleged incident, but it’s not clear if anyone else was injured.

There was only mention of one victim in reports.

Brianna Henson
5d ago

Its a little unfortunate you don't have more accurate information. We are talking about a loving and caring father of 5 children who was disciplining his son for lying to him many times! He never, ever told his son to do push ups until his chest hurt that is absolutely the words of his psycho ex wife! Dont believe everything you read people, this man doesn't deserve to be shamed via an article in the Sun News.

