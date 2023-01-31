Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out About Fellow ‘That ’70s Show’ Castmate Danny Masterson’s Trial

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

As Danny Masterson prepares to head to court once again, his That ‘70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher is sharing his thoughts about the situation.

Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003. However, his 2022 court case ended in a mistrial last month. However, he is now set to return to court for a second charge of the charges.

After being first accused of sexual assault in 2017, Masterson was removed from Netflix’s The Ranch. This was the same show that starred his That ‘70s Show co-star Kutcher as well. Masterson did not appear in the first season of That ‘90s Show, in which Kutcher appeared in earlier this month.

While speaking to Esquire, Ashton Kutcher spoke about how Danny Masterson was “the leader” when it came to the younger group of stars on That ‘70s Show. “He’s like, ‘One f—ing rule: Don’t do anything f—ing stupid and f— this up,” Kutcher recalled. “Because if you f— it up, you f— it up for everybody.” Kutcher also said that Masterson kept everyone in the cast in line. That included keeping everyone off drugs and away from “bad decisions.”

Kutcher also said that Masterson’s current legal battle is hard for him to watch. The actor described Masterson as a “mentor” of his. After Netflix removed Masterson off The Ranch due to the rape accusations going public, Kutcher still remained in contact with his former co-star. Kutcher also still speaks to Masterson’s brother.

Ashton Kutcher Remains an Advocate To Those Who Have Been or Are Being Abused Despite His Connection With Danny Masterson

As he reflects on Masterson’s struggles, Kutcher is more worried about the situation impacting Masterson’s daughter. “Someday his kid is going to read about this,” Kutcher said.

Although he wants to believe that Masterson is innocent, Kutcher is also an advocate for those who have been or are being abused. “I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.”

Although he wants Masterson to be found innocent of the charges, he wants the actor to be an example of how people should handle themselves at a “crucial time” in their lives. He also wants Masterson to actually be innocent. “Ultimately, I can’t know,” Kutcher continued, pointing out that he’s not the judge, jury, or the DA in the situation. “I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know.”

Danny Masterson continues to plead not guilty to all charges. He did not testify in his own defense during the previous trial. Deputy District Attorney, Reinhold Mueller, revealed the news that Masterson would be retried earlier this month. “Our office has decided to retry the case,” Mueller said. “Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence – win, lose or draw – that would be an injustice.”