New development code aimed at keeping downtown Glenwood Springs retail vibrant up for public engagement soon

Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: Glenwood Canyon closures offer no easy solutions, but doing better is possible
There are a lot of reasons to love Glenwood Springs, but canyon closures aren’t on that list. While our community — and region, given just how many people rely on the canyon for commerce and vacation — was blessed with a relatively unremarkable summer season through Glenwood Canyon, this winter has been anything but.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Wrong place, renewables, canyon traffic, concert kudos, council endorsement, logging concerns
There seems to be a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city of Glenwood Springs and Habitat for Humanity regarding the proposed housing development of 8th street and Midland Avenue. The MOU is a legal document, but it is not legally binding. It expresses an understanding between the parties, indicating...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Black-owned Glenwood Springs business creates a community so strong, the governor noticed
Gov. Jared Polis visited Glenwood Springs’ Bluebird Cafe this morning to celebrate a locally Black-owned business. Justin Bishop has owned the Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs for less than a year but he has already made himself at home in the community. “I wanted to have a sense of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Citizens of the Year award honors contributions of Debbie and Mike Wilde
Mike Wilde was in the know and did his part to convince his wife, Debbie, to attend the annual Glenwood Springs Chamber Gala Saturday night at the Hotel Colorado. What he didn’t know was that it wasn’t just Debbie who was to be honored as the 2022 Citizen of the Year — but him, as well.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Tax notices have been sent to Garfield County property owners
Approximately 30,000 Garfield County property tax notices were sent out in late January, according to a county news release. The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $187.1 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle, up from $151.9 million in 2022, the release states. Property owners may pay taxes in halves or all at once; the deadlines for half payments are Feb. 28 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Water concerns, favoritism, traffic deaths, canyon speed limits
Just thinking of local news about the Colorado River and the start of dry up:. 1. The Colorado River District has $125 million (federal funds) to pay ranchers and farmers to dry up land to put as much as 833,000 acre-feet in the Colorado River. 2. This is a short-term...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
All remaining charges against Basalt chiropractor dropped
A district court judge Thursday dismissed the remaining criminal counts against the owner of a Basalt-based chiropractor office who had been under grand-jury indictment for allegedly cooperating with one of his massage therapists accused of sexually assaulting clients. Dr. Dave Jensen, who was arrested in August on a 21-count indictment,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge wrestling hosts duals
Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling hosted Glenwood Springs and North Fork for a round of dual matches on Thursday, Feb. 2. North Fork defeated Glenwood Springs, 63-12. Scores from the Glenwood-Coal Ridge and Coal Ridge-North Fork matches were not posted. Glenwood Springs match winners versus North Fork included Leobardo...
I-70 closed in both directions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: both directions of I-70 reopened around 10:p.m. Monday night. Multiple accidents in Glenwood Canyon delayed traffic on I-70 in both directions for several hours last Friday. Today, Monday, January 30th feels like déjà vu. At around 11:15 this morning, Colorado Department of Transportation officials closed both directions of traffic […]
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
okcheartandsoul.com
Kevin Costner puts his 160-acre Aspen estate ‘The Dunbar Ranch’ up for rent for $36,000 a NIGHT
Actor Kevin Costner is renting out his 160-acre Aspen estate in Colorado for a whopping $36,000 per night. The property, known as the Dunbar Ranch, named in honor of his Dances With Wolves character, Lieutenant John Dunbar, and is described as ‘the ultimate luxury retreat’ and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen.
