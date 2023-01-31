ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico detects first rabies case of 2023

By Will Gonzalez
 5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An animal in Henrico County has tested positive for rabies for the first time in 2023.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Brookside Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of potential rabies exposure after a racoon came into a house through a dog door and had a physical altercation with a dog inside.

41-year-old driver killed in crash on I-295 in Hanover

The racoon was taken to a state laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies. Because the racoon came in contact with the dog, the dog will be quarantined on the owner’s property. No other contact with animals or humans has been reported.

This is the first case of rabies detected in Henrico County so far in 2023. Pet owners are asked to keep their rabies vaccinations up to date. Henrico is hosting a rabies vaccination event at the Western Government Center on Parham Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 25. Vaccinations cost $15 and are cash only.

Abnormal wildlife behavior and potential rabies exposure in Henrico County can be reported by calling Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

