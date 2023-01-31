ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspends search for missing duck hunter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will suspend their search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle who went missing off the Little River coast. Crews said "it is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending the daily searches. Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs."
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pair of white sharks ping off SC coast Sunday, including Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Researchers at OCEARCH spotted two juvenile white sharks off of the South Carolina coast Sunday. One is currently lurking just off of the Grand Strand coastline. OCEARCH researchers say just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the juvenile white shark Jekyll was pinged several miles off...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to shed fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Spring Home Show open at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you're looking for inspiration and ideas to spruce up your home, you may want to head to the 43rd annual Spring Home Show. It's this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event is put on by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Active police investigation underway in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers were asked to avoid a road in Loris as police conduct an active investigation. Horry County Police Dept. said Highway 45 was closed to traffic at 2:3 p.m. on Lawson Road and reopened at 3:40 p.m. "The investigation is active and ongoing but...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area

A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

HGTC PACE student accepted into the US Military Academy at West Point

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College has announced that an HGTC PACE student from Myrtle Beach High School, Peyton Granger, has been accepted into the US Military Academy at West Point. Ms. Granger received many letters of recommendation while applying to colleges from members of the community,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

