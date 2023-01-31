Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspends search for missing duck hunter
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will suspend their search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle who went missing off the Little River coast. Crews said "it is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending the daily searches. Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs."
Pair of white sharks ping off SC coast Sunday, including Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Researchers at OCEARCH spotted two juvenile white sharks off of the South Carolina coast Sunday. One is currently lurking just off of the Grand Strand coastline. OCEARCH researchers say just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the juvenile white shark Jekyll was pinged several miles off...
WATCH: Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. speaks on the China spy balloon debris recovery
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Thomas Vest talked about the China spy balloon Sunday, after it was shot down off of South Carolina's coast. NEW: Navy ships, divers off Carolina coast expect 'relatively short' balloon debris recovery. Watch the update below:. “All the respective agencies are aware that debris may come...
What to do if you find Chinese balloon debris along Grand Strand shore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Chinese balloon that was seen drifting over the continental U.S. was shot down over the ocean near Myrtle Beach Saturday. Horry County police said debris could end up in the water surrounding our area as a result of the balloon being shot down.
Tracking Growth: Numbers point to continued population increases in SC, Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The headlines of Myrtle Beach being one of the fastest-growing places in the country are no longer a one-year phenomenon. In fact, if the pandemic did anything, it continued and may have escalated that migration from larger cities to the coast. In late-2022, the U.S....
1 displaced after house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
Crews respond to shed fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
Navy ships, divers off Carolina coast expect 'relatively short' balloon debris recovery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Ships working to recover debris from the balloon suspected of spying for China officials should only be in the water for "a relatively short time," according to two top officials. A senior defense and senior military official said the ships are out there after...
Spring Home Show open at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you're looking for inspiration and ideas to spruce up your home, you may want to head to the 43rd annual Spring Home Show. It's this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event is put on by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders...
Active police investigation underway in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers were asked to avoid a road in Loris as police conduct an active investigation. Horry County Police Dept. said Highway 45 was closed to traffic at 2:3 p.m. on Lawson Road and reopened at 3:40 p.m. "The investigation is active and ongoing but...
Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area
A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
SC lawmakers react to Chinese spy balloon being shot down off Carolina coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Chinese balloon that was seen drifting over the continental U.S. was shot down over the ocean near Myrtle Beach Saturday. The moment was captured by many who saw it from their communities and on the beach along the Grand Strand. In the wake...
MYR travelers react to Chinese balloon shot down in close proximity to airport
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — As a Chinese balloon began to fly closer toward the Grand Strand, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for departures and arrivals to Wilmington, Charleston International, and Myrtle Beach International (MYR) Airports around 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parking lot outside...
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
Florence Co. lawmakers refile bill in memory of popular real estate agent
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Representatives Roger Kirby and Terry Alexander have refiled a bill in memory of 29-year-old Taylor McFadden Robinson. Taylor McFadden Robinson was found killed last January in her home. Her husband, Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr., is charged with murder, burglary and possession of...
HGTC PACE student accepted into the US Military Academy at West Point
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College has announced that an HGTC PACE student from Myrtle Beach High School, Peyton Granger, has been accepted into the US Military Academy at West Point. Ms. Granger received many letters of recommendation while applying to colleges from members of the community,...
Children safe after carjacking in Florence Co., suspect search underway: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching in the area of Cale Yarborough Highway in Florence County for a man who carjacked a vehicle from a gas station Friday night with two kids inside, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The man later abandoned the car and...
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
