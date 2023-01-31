ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

TAPinto.net

What's Going On This Weekend In Bordentown and Burlington County

BORDENTOWN, NJ — While the winter season does not include the amount of activities that we get to experience in the spring, summer and fall, there are several events happening in Bordentown and Burlington County this weekend that may interest you.  Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday: Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need. The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City. The Trinity's Treasures sale will feature clothing and shoes for the entire family,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Historic 100-year-old South Jersey fire company needs your help

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- For 100 years, Black men in the North Woodbury section of Deptford Township have banded together, selflessly, to serve their community.They are the Helping Hand Fire Company."This firehouse was founded by family," said Capt. Bryant Fiddler. "I'm fourth generation."The company's founding dates back to 1922, making it one of the oldest African American volunteer stations in the state."There were a couple surrounding towns that had fire companies, but it would take them longer to get here. And it was more or less, are they going to fight the fire the same way in your community that...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Salem county commissioner might challenge Durr in GOP primary

Popular two-term Salem County Commissioner Mickey Ostrum is mulling a challenge to State Sen. Ed Durr (R-Logan) in the Republican primary. Ostrum told the New Jersey Globe that he would make a final decision “over the next week to ten days.”. “I’m giving some thought to it,” Ostrum said....
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

CamCo Library Events Celebrate Black History All Month Long

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Camden County Library System is hosting a series of educational and recreational events to celebrate Black History Month throughout the month of February. Events include workshops, book clubs, discussions and more, for both youth and adults. “February provides an incredibly important opportunity for all of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic County offers assistance for caregivers

Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
987thecoast.com

Woman charged in bogus Lower Cape May school shooter call

A woman has been charged in connection with a false report of a school shooter last month. Lower Township Police in coordination with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Officer determined to charge a 29-year-old Philadelphia woman with a summons on False Public Alarms. On January 23 multiple agencies responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School after Cape May County Dispatch received the phone call reporting an active shooter on school grounds. Active Shooter protocols were swiftly activated by school staff, law enforcement officers, and additional first responders, but ultimately the report was determined to be a hoax. A thorough follow-up investigation conducted by the Lower Township Police Department identified the alleged caller. The subject is now pending further adjudication.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention

One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
tourcounsel.com

Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Oxford Valley Mall is a two-story shopping mall, managed and 85.5 percent-owned by the Simon Property Group, that is located next to the Sesame Place amusement park near Langhorne in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Its department stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There is a food court on the...
LANGHORNE, PA

