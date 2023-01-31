Riot’s Tactical Shooter Valorant has seen a rise in pick rates for the old favorites, whilst the new kids on the block are seemingly being left behind in the dust. Valorant is a game that often revolves around your character and their kit. Ensuring proper coordination and utility usage is key to claiming victory. With time, Riot has added in several new agents to the mix since release, with each kit often growing in complexity, making them harder to learn as well as upping their skill ceiling.

1 DAY AGO