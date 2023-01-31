Mary Ellen Cox, age 98, formerly of Hunt City, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 AM – Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Ridgeview Health and Rehab Center in Oblong, Illinois. Funeral celebrating Mary Ellen’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon), Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Phil Boyd officiating. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery north-east of Willow Hill, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service. In loving memory of Mary Ellen, memorials may be made to the Hunt City Congregational Christian Church.

NEWTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO