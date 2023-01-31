Read full article on original website
Mary Ellen Cox, 98
Mary Ellen Cox, age 98, formerly of Hunt City, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 AM – Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Ridgeview Health and Rehab Center in Oblong, Illinois. Funeral celebrating Mary Ellen’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon), Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Phil Boyd officiating. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery north-east of Willow Hill, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service. In loving memory of Mary Ellen, memorials may be made to the Hunt City Congregational Christian Church.
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding, Driving While License Revoked
Mattoon Police arrested Maverick C. Bowman, age 32 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. The arrest occurred on January 29th at 7:33am in the 1100 block of Richmond Ave. Mattoon Police attempted to stop Bowman earlier that morning after they observed him operating a vehicle, knowing...
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Possession Of Methamphetamine
Mattoon Police arrested Jared R. Edwards, age 36 of Mattoon, for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. The arrest occurred on January 16th at approximately 2:10am in the area of Old State Rd and 650E. The offense alleges that a Mattoon Officer initiated a traffic stop after observing him operating...
