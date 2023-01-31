Dr. Jeremy Koppel, Co-Director of Northwell Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Study Center, Appointed to Alzheimer’s Foundation Advisory Board

Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NBC New York
Parents Seek Answers After Baby Dies at Mount Sinai During NYC Nurses Strike
As striking nurses picketed outside Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital on Jan. 11, the parents of 4-month-old Noah Morton say they were at their sick baby’s bedside, only mildly aware of the work stoppage. Speaking exclusively to the NBC New York I-Team, Craige Morton and his wife Saran say...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
longisland.com
Bringing the Voices of the Community Together to Honor the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sunday, Feb. 5
This weekend, observing Black History Month, the soulful singing voices of the Long Island community gather together for a musical celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. one of the greatest leaders of our time, who worked tirelessly for social justice. On Sunday, February 5, at 4:30 p.m., the...
longisland.com
History: America’s First ATM Was on Long Island in 1969
Can you imagine a time when you couldn’t just go to almost any bank, convenience store, or even your favorite watering hole 24-hours a day and just withdraw some extra cash - albeit for a surcharge, sometimes boarding on the ridiculous. According to a Bankrate.com study in 2022, out-of-network...
longisland.com
Long Island Business Bringing The Force to Cosplayers
Ever since it hit the big screens in 1977, Star Wars fans have long been known for their dedication to cosplay and lightsaber dueling. Now, thanks to technological advancements, finely crafted sabers are taking these fan organizations to new heights, supported by the team at SabersPro. According to a press...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
darientimes.com
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'
RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
New York state trooper accused of writing 2 dozen fake traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York state trooper is facing felony charges, accused of writing false traffic tickets - at least 24 of them - including one written last March to a man who had died earlier in the day. He patrolled busy highways in Westchester, where there's no shortage of people speeding and committing other infractions, but investigators allege State Trooper Edward Longo tried to boost his productivity by writing phony traffic tickets. "I don't think that this officer, if he's guilty of these charges, was thinking very clearly about this. It just seems so reckless," said retired NYPD Det. Phil...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
longisland.com
37 Fire Departments Respond to Blaze in Roslyn
Firefighters in Roslyn were called just before 6 p.m. on Satruday with reports of a fire at a three-story commercial medical office building located on the northeast corner of Northern and Port Washington boulevards. Arriving crews reported heavy fire conditions inside the brick-facade building, and within 30 minutes the blaze...
Funeral arrangements set for Staten Island firefighter who died of cancer at 34
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Firefighter Anthony Mauro, a 34-year-old FDNY member from Staten Island who was hailed for his courage and spirit, will be laid to rest on Thursday after a battle with cancer. His passing was announced by the Uniformed Firefighters Association. Mauro, a six-year FDNY veteran who...
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
fox5ny.com
Long Island teen riding bike dies after being hit by car
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old Syossett teen has died two weeks after being hit by a car. The Nassau County Police Department says Benjamin Daggett was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. He was hit by a 2017 Nissan being driveN by a 54-year-old man who was heading southbound and turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.
