Mattoon, IL

Halbrook Set to Host Town Hall Sessions Throughout the 107th District

State Representative Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) will be holding a series of town hall meetings in his new 107th district each Monday night during the month of February. Halbrook’s first session will be this coming Monday night in Shelbyville, starting at 6pm at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center. The rest...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Local Sports Results For Thursday January 3rd

CHAMPIONSHIP: CUMBERLAND DEFEATED LAWRENCEVILLE 30-15 ALTAMONT AT NOKOMIS- 7:30 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM) CUMBERLAND AT TRI-COUNTY- 7:15 PM (HEARD ON WCRA) ALTAMONT AT NOKOMIS- 6 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM) EFFINGHAM AT LINCOLN. TEUTOPOLIS AT BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC. MATTOON AT MT. ZION. LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY. HIGH SCHOOL...
CHARLESTON, IL
Reflecting on the Educator Shortage in East Central Illinois

The following has been released by the Office of Dr Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent, Regional Office of Education #11:. It’s that time of year again, time for the annual educator shortage survey results. Each year for the past six years, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) has surveyed nearly 700 school districts statewide on the key questions around the depth and consequences of Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis. The results remain unchanging: the teacher shortage crisis exists, and it is unlikely to end anytime soon. Yet, with hope in mind, we move.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mary Ellen Cox, 98

Mary Ellen Cox, age 98, formerly of Hunt City, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 AM – Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Ridgeview Health and Rehab Center in Oblong, Illinois. Funeral celebrating Mary Ellen’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon), Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Phil Boyd officiating. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery north-east of Willow Hill, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service. In loving memory of Mary Ellen, memorials may be made to the Hunt City Congregational Christian Church.
NEWTON, IL
Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22 year old Lyndsi McEachern of Effingham for a Coles County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Lyndsi posted bond and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Zarian D. Anderson of Effingham for domestic battery and resisting/obstructing a police officer....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Possession Of Methamphetamine

Mattoon Police arrested Jared R. Edwards, age 36 of Mattoon, for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. The arrest occurred on January 16th at approximately 2:10am in the area of Old State Rd and 650E. The offense alleges that a Mattoon Officer initiated a traffic stop after observing him operating...
MATTOON, IL

