See Which Central Bucks Elementary Schools Rank Among Top Ten in the County

The school were some of the best-rated in the Bucks County area.

Six Bucks County elementary schools are among Niche’s top ten in the area for 2023, and they are all in the same school district. Ed Doyle wrote about the local schools in TAP Into Doylestown.

To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Bucks County list, Niche ranked schools’ performances based on their scores in reading and math, student-teacher ratio, and student diversity, among other criteria. The schools were all under the jurisdiction of the Central Bucks School District.

All schools in the top 10 list received an A+ or an A overall Niche grade.

Kutz Elementary School ranked highest coming in second place. The highly rated school has a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. The school has 76 percent of students who are at least proficient in math and 91 percent in reading.

Doyle Elementary School is next in fourth place. It has a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1, with 69 percent of students who are at least proficient in math and 88 percent in reading.

Other schools that made the top ten in the county include Buckingham Elementary School in fifth, Titus Elementary School in sixth, Butler Elementary School in eighth, and Gayman Elementary School in tenth place.

