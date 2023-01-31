ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The DCU Green Lantern reboot ‘Lanterns’ will have a ‘True Detective’ feel according to DC Studios

By Beau Paul
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest DC News: James Gunn says ‘The Flash’ only resets ‘some’ of the DCU and asks fans whether Superman should take off his underwear

DC is continuing its domination of the headlines even days out from DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement of the studio’s upcoming slate of projects, which will serve as the groundwork of the much-anticipated new DCU universal rebranding. But Gunn is already warning fans to not expect a system-wide reboot. The Suicide Squad director says to expect a more surgical process and not a total demolition…
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
wegotthiscovered.com

Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism

One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut

As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
wegotthiscovered.com

Inspired fan-casting offers the perfect way to get Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck back in James Gunn’s DCU

For better or for worse, a whole new chapter of the DCU will be getting underway in 2025 when James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ arc kicks off. Of course, the path that lead to this moment wasn’t without its collateral damage, with Henry Cavill being infamously ousted from his role as Superman mere months after teasing a return to the character in Black Adam’s post-credits scene. The titular hero of that film, played by Dwayne Johnson, was also given the boot.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans stand up in defense of the movie’s most criticized character

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comfortably stands as the most well-received Marvel movie of 2022, with the vast majority of fans and critics alike preferring it to either Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, not everything about the spectacular superhero sequel is universally acclaimed. While there’s still a lot of positive buzz surrounding her upcoming Ironheart TV series, the inclusion of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in the movie was criticized by some as feeling inorganic to the story and an example of execs putting franchise-building ahead of the film.
wegotthiscovered.com

4 ‘Black Panther’ characters who could make a shock return in ‘Ironheart’

Riri Williams made her grand entrance into the MCU when she debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although not entirely unanimous, her tenacious attitude and ingenious talents had fans eager to at least learn more about her when the spin-off Disney Plus series Ironheart finally hits our home screens. The...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ paved the way for the perfect spinoff, but Marvel is legally forbidden from making it

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at long last making its Disney Plus debut, Marvel fans are revisiting the stunning superhero sequel all over again. And among all the other benefits of having the movie on streaming, it’s allowing them to thirst over the film’s villain from the comfort of their own home. Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) instantly made a big impact on folks with his long-awaited MCU arrival, so obviously the hope is high that he’ll return before long.
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing

In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy