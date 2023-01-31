Read full article on original website
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
James Gunn may have ruffled some powerful feathers by trashing the first decade of the DCU
Not having any experience as a studio executive prior to be named as the DCU’s new overseer might prove to be beneficial in the long run for James Gunn, but it sounds as though his inability to hold back on sharing his unfiltered opinion may have ruffled a few feathers behind the scenes at Warner Bros.
Original ‘The Last of Us’ star had an MCU favorite in mind for playing Joel in live-action
We’re about halfway through the first season of The Last of Us, as HBO Max continues to pump out episode after episode of content that looks destined for next year’s Emmys. Indeed, not only does it stay faithful to its critically acclaimed source material while expanding on it...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn being the likely director of ‘Superman: Legacy’ creates immediate dissension as this unlikely filmmaker finally dethrones ‘Avatar 2’
Now that James Gunn has proven that he knows what it takes to make the DCU successful, his haters are changing tactics by taking aim at the filmmaker’s directorial chops, questioning whether he’d be the right man to direct Superman: Legacy as well as write it. Meanwhile, a...
Harry Styles get mercilessly ripped apart for ‘adult diaper’ Grammys look
Poor Harry Styles. Multitalented and undoubtedly a massive pop star who has already survived the rigid life of boyband stardom and come out the other end. Unfortunately, while he’s transformed his image in the public eye, his outfits stick out like a sore thumb. The 2023 Grammys were no different, as he’s been slammed for his look.
The 8th installment in a horror franchise that’s fast running out of gas sucks the soul from its streaming host
There isn’t a high-profile horror franchise on the planet that hasn’t suffered from the law of diminishing returns at least once, with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stating an oxymoronic case for the James Wan-backed monolith falling into an all-too-familiar trap. The series is now...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
Ben Affleck’s miserable time at the Grammys wins him praise for going full method as Bruce Wayne
If you thought that Ben Affleck winding down his tenure as the DCU’s canonical Batman was going to lead to a reduction in memes, then you are severely mistaken. Thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling the slate for the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters last week, we can infer with the utmost certainty that The Flash is going to mark the end of the road for Batfleck. It’s a shame that we won’t see him headline a solo blockbuster, but he may well end up going down in the history books as the most underutilized Dark Knight there’s ever been,
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hate train crashes and burns as the cast’s next MCU crossover is all but confirmed
After an abnormally long gap between its theatrical and streaming releases (which may or may not be cause to worry), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally arrived on Disney Plus this week. Interestingly, just as we’ve seen before with other Marvel movies — most notably, Thor: Love and Thunder — this has led to an increased backlash against Ryan Coogler’s previously acclaimed sequel. Although that doesn’t mean there aren’t others out there fighting for its honor…
James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut
As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
It’s time to shut up and just look at Lizzo serving glam queen vibes at Grammys 2023
Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception. The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.
Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing
In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.
Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks
Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.
The world hopes it’s not too late to have Pedro Pascal replace Chris Pratt in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
It’s becoming a running joke on the internet that the danger of Chris Pratt voicing your favorite animated character is always lurking in the background, with the actor regularly finding himself blasted any time The Super Mario Bros. Movie finds itself in the headlines. As fate would have it,...
4 ‘Black Panther’ characters who could make a shock return in ‘Ironheart’
Riri Williams made her grand entrance into the MCU when she debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although not entirely unanimous, her tenacious attitude and ingenious talents had fans eager to at least learn more about her when the spin-off Disney Plus series Ironheart finally hits our home screens. The...
Namor becomes the latest unjust victim of the Disney Plus ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ pivot
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first hit theaters in November of last year, Tenoch Huerta was instantly elevated into the pantheon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest-ever villains by many. The leader of the Talokan nation simply wanted to be left alone, but when he felt as though his...
Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Last of Us’ star Jeffrey Pierce
Jeffrey Pierce made his big debut in the live-action The Last of Us in the fourth episode, with his mug titillating the brains of many who are wondering where they’d seen him before. Pierce portrays Perry in the HBO Max series, but his career has been around well before...
Incredibly, James Gunn is asked with the utmost seriousness how he knows a ‘Superman: Legacy’ rumor isn’t true
This might be stating the obvious, but it’s worth repeating that not only is James Gunn the co-CEO of DC Studios in charge of the franchise’s entire creative direction for the foreseeable future, but he’s also writing the screenplay for Superman: Legacy. Not only that, but the...
An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts
Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
