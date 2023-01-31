ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Harry Styles get mercilessly ripped apart for ‘adult diaper’ Grammys look

Poor Harry Styles. Multitalented and undoubtedly a massive pop star who has already survived the rigid life of boyband stardom and come out the other end. Unfortunately, while he’s transformed his image in the public eye, his outfits stick out like a sore thumb. The 2023 Grammys were no different, as he’s been slammed for his look.
Ben Affleck’s miserable time at the Grammys wins him praise for going full method as Bruce Wayne

If you thought that Ben Affleck winding down his tenure as the DCU’s canonical Batman was going to lead to a reduction in memes, then you are severely mistaken. Thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling the slate for the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters last week, we can infer with the utmost certainty that The Flash is going to mark the end of the road for Batfleck. It’s a shame that we won’t see him headline a solo blockbuster, but he may well end up going down in the history books as the most underutilized Dark Knight there’s ever been,
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hate train crashes and burns as the cast’s next MCU crossover is all but confirmed

After an abnormally long gap between its theatrical and streaming releases (which may or may not be cause to worry), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally arrived on Disney Plus this week. Interestingly, just as we’ve seen before with other Marvel movies — most notably, Thor: Love and Thunder — this has led to an increased backlash against Ryan Coogler’s previously acclaimed sequel. Although that doesn’t mean there aren’t others out there fighting for its honor…
James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut

As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
It’s time to shut up and just look at Lizzo serving glam queen vibes at Grammys 2023

Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception. The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.
Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing

In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.
Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks

Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.
4 ‘Black Panther’ characters who could make a shock return in ‘Ironheart’

Riri Williams made her grand entrance into the MCU when she debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although not entirely unanimous, her tenacious attitude and ingenious talents had fans eager to at least learn more about her when the spin-off Disney Plus series Ironheart finally hits our home screens. The...
Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Last of Us’ star Jeffrey Pierce

Jeffrey Pierce made his big debut in the live-action The Last of Us in the fourth episode, with his mug titillating the brains of many who are wondering where they’d seen him before. Pierce portrays Perry in the HBO Max series, but his career has been around well before...
An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts

Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.

