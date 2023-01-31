Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Worker Stabbed in Absecon, NJ, Saturday Morning
Absecon Police say a woman was stabbed inside the Shoprite store on the White Horse Pike in Absecon Saturday morning. According to authorities, the woman, an employee of Shoprite, was injured in the attack. Police say they responded to the store just before 10 AM, finding the injured woman who...
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
Man, 23, Admits Setting Fatal Fire In Burlington County, Faces 22 Years In Prison: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Burlington Township man has admitted to starting a fire at a Pemberton Borough apartment that killed a 22-year-old resident.Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Newlin Evans IV entered a guilty plea in Superior Court in Mount Holly to aggravated manslaughter in exchange fo…
southjerseyobserver.com
35-Year-Old Sicklerville Man Faces First-Degree Attempted Murder & Weapons Offenses in Connection With Shooting
A Sicklerville man has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a man on November 4, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On January 4, 2023, following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the...
Bank Robber Convicted On Beer Bottle Fingerprint In Pemberton
A fingerprint on a Corona Light beer bottle helped convict a man of robbery in South Jersey, authorities said. Cortney Bell, 38, of Browns Mills was convicted by a jury on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. The investigation began the morning of July 23,...
Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, NJ – Detectives investigating a January 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old male victim have arrested two more suspects in the case. Two unidentified 17-year-olds have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to the death of the 17-year-old victim. 21-year-old Iban Perez was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this shooting. At around noon on that day, the three individuals allegedly shot and killed the teen in the area of North Pearl Street. Police found a 17-year-old male deceased at the location and a 17-year-old girl suffering The post Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal stabbing of motorist in N.J. road rage incident
A jury found a Gloucester County man guilty of manslaughter and two weapons charges Thursday in the stabbing death of a motorist in a 2018 road rage incident. Everett E. Moore Jr., 58, of Clayton, was accused of slashing 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, in the face as the victim sat in his car.
Delco DA announces charges in major drug trafficking operation
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police discussed the filing of charges against two people allegedly involved in a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operation, including a charge of drug delivery resulting in death. The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash. You can watch the full press conference above.
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21,...
Atlantic City teen already detained is ordered held in double shooting
An Atlantic City teen already held on a gun charge was ordered detained Friday in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in December. Quadri Cooper, 18, and two others ambushed the pair sitting in a car in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue just after 3 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information released in court.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will
Two people are facing charges after police in Atlantic City say they held a woman against her will after an argument. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon, January 30th, in the first block of North Missouri Avenue. According to the Atlantic City Police Department,. police communications received a 911...
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting
A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Cumberland County Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty by a Cumberland County jury of murder, authorities said.Frank J. Baker, 29, of Seabrook, was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the July 20, 2019 shooting death of Jair Rennie in Gouldtown, Fairfield Township, according to Cumberland Co…
Woman stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia Rite Aid
A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.
Three teens, adult charged in Atlantic City weapon and drug bust
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Three guns and drugs were recovered during the arrest of four individuals, including three teenagers in Atlantic City on Monday, A vice squad surveillance operation in the area of Hummock Avene led to the arrest of a 15-year-old male, two 16-year-old males, and 30-year-old Michael Mack. According to police, at 1:20 PM, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue in response to continued complaints from residents concerning illegal narcotics activity and quality of life issues throughout the area. “While conducting surveillance, detectives The post Three teens, adult charged in Atlantic City weapon and drug bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
NJ man charged after dog found starved to death, 2nd found malnourished in home, officials say
MAYS LANDING, N.J. - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has charged a New Jersey man on animal cruelty charges, officials say. According to authorities, On Wednesday, 50-year-old John Roblin of Mullica Hill was arrested and charged. Officials say a tip led law enforcement to Roblin's home, alleging he was not...
