Vineland, NJ

Shore News Network

Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, NJ – Detectives investigating a January 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old male victim have arrested two more suspects in the case. Two unidentified 17-year-olds have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to the death of the 17-year-old victim. 21-year-old Iban Perez was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this shooting. At around noon on that day, the three individuals allegedly shot and killed the teen in the area of North Pearl Street. Police found a 17-year-old male deceased at the location and a 17-year-old girl suffering
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Delco DA announces charges in major drug trafficking operation

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police discussed the filing of charges against two people allegedly involved in a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operation, including a charge of drug delivery resulting in death. The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash. You can watch the full press conference above. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21,...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three teens, adult charged in Atlantic City weapon and drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Three guns and drugs were recovered during the arrest of four individuals, including three teenagers in Atlantic City on Monday, A vice squad surveillance operation in the area of Hummock Avene led to the arrest of a 15-year-old male, two 16-year-old males, and 30-year-old Michael Mack. According to police, at 1:20 PM, members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue in response to continued complaints from residents concerning illegal narcotics activity and quality of life issues throughout the area. "While conducting surveillance, detectives
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
