Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art GalleyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KSLA
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
KLTV
Quitman man accused of drunk driving in fatal crash
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been accused of intoxication manslaughter after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Jacob Alan Tucker, 24, was booked into Wood County Jail on Feb. 2. He was the driver in a wreck that took place on Nov. 26, 2022, at...
KLTV
Tyler man found guilty in 2021 car crash that killed passenger
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day of a trial for a Tyler man accused of leaving a man to die after crashing through a fence ended Friday with a guilty verdict. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, was charged with with accident involving death. The jury delivered a guilty verdict and Judge Austin Reeve Jackson will decide his sentence in March.
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
KLTV
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
KLTV
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
Sulphur Springs Man Arrest for Unlawful Possesion of a Firearm
January 31, 2023 – Convicted felon Jordan Christopher Martin, age 37, was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff Department for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Martin, a former resident of Longview Tx now resides in Hopkins County. Martin was indicted in Harrison County Texas for aggravated...
KLTV
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A private, single-engine plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, leaving four passengers with minor injuries, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when an aircraft made a water landing in a swampy area off of Carter Road, east...
Got Warrants In Tyler, TX? Warrant Solution Program Runs Through February
Stop "Riding Dirty" And Get Those Warrants Cleared Up! The City Of Tyler Is Offering Up Help!. Take it from me, when you get a ticket when you're just barely making ends meet can be stressful. Which is why in many cases, a lot of folks choose to take their chances on getting locked up over paying whatever fines the court has assessed you. Well if you're tried of "riding dirty", here's your chance to get your stuff squared away.
KLTV
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 30 – Feb. 3
Deputies charged Jacob Lee Durst, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Durst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000. Deputies charged Jordan Titus McNeal, 23, of Dallas, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1...
1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 15-21
• Salvador Asuncion Nava, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Texas DPS officers for driving while intoxicated with an open container ...
KLTV
Couple's camper smashed in half by falling tree
