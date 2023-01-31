Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
House GOP embraces mainstream media after years of bashing 'fake news'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Awakening from a traditional media hibernation, House Republicans have begun to blitz the airwaves they previously shunned with brushoffs about the "lamestream media." On any given day now, the new GOP majority posts a half-dozen or more members on...
Houston Chronicle
Few Americans are excited about a Biden-Trump rematch, Post-ABC poll finds
WASHINGTON - President Biden and former president Donald Trump may have each drawn a record number of votes in 2020, but at this early stage in the 2024 election cycle, Americans show little enthusiasm for a rematch between the two well-known yet unpopular leaders, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Houston Chronicle
Allan A. Ryan, who hunted down Nazis hiding in America, dies at 77
Following World War II, thousands of Nazi collaborators masquerading as war refugees immigrated to the United States with new identities. They worked as farmers or butchers or assembly-line workers. Some had fenced-in backyards. Allan A. Ryan hunted them down. Mr. Ryan, who died Jan. 26 at 77, ran the U.S....
Houston Chronicle
The baseball fan whose anger once helped nudge a U.S. Senate race
Former U.S. senator David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who died this week at 88, had an unusual ally when he first won his Senate seat 45 years ago: a rotund D.C. bartender who was still angry at a rival candidate for moving the Senators out of town. Bill Holdforth had...
Comments / 0