Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
DCU Theory: Superman Legacy & Brave and the Bold Are Setting Up A Super Sons Crossover
DC fans are buzzing like crazy after the DC Studios presentation this week, which revealed the first five films and five TV series that will constitute the first half of DC Universe Chapter One. Right at the top of the list are the next Superman and Batman reboot films, Superman: Legacy, and The Brave and the Bold.
James Gunn Confirms How DC Video Games Will Fit Into Film & TV Slate
DC Studios head James Gunn has elaborated a bit more on how video games will fit into its new cinematic universe. Superhero games have dramatically evolved over the last 20 years or so. In the early 2000s, a lot of the biggest ones were tie-ins with the various superhero movies that were coming out at a rapid rate. That's how we got classics like Spider-Man 2 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, some developers figured out how to crack the code and make some really prestigious standalone games like the Batman Arkham series and later, Marvel's Spider-Man. Movie tie-in games are largely a thing of the past as gaming has changed a lot since those days and instead, developers are focused on telling their own original stories.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Writer Giving Away All His Copies for Free After Widespread Sellouts
Amid news of widespread comic sellouts in light of the recent DC Studios slate announcement, Tom King is taking it upon himself to ensure Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow gets read by as many people as possible. Saturday, the longtime DC Comics scribe revealed he's giving away all copies he has of the comic, completely free of charge. In a video where the writer can be seen signing all of his copies, King revealed he's dropping off all of the issues to the Third Eye Comics location in Annapolis, Maryland where they'll then be given away free to customers.
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
1923 Star Thinks Yellowstone Spinoff is Heading Towards a Major Dutton Family Revelation
One of the big questions fans of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe have been asking as the first season of prequel series 1923 continues is who, exactly, is John Dutton III's — aka, Kevin Costner's character in Yellowstone — grandfather. While it seems like an odd sort of thing to theorize about, events in 1923 have made the family tree something of a question. John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) was killed in a recent episode and while some fans assume that means that his son, Jack (Darren Mann) will then be John II's father, there's also a theory that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and his fiancée Alex could end up being John II's parents. The question is one that has been hotly debated among fans and it turns out, the cast as well but Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alex, has her own theory — she thinks 1923 is deliberately building to the reveal.
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Best of 2000 AD Vol. 2 Review: A Second Helping of Pure Thrill-Power
Rebellion continues to lure in new readers with some of 2000 AD's defining stories in The Best of 2000 AD Vol 2, which, like its predecessor, boasts an incredible array of talent from across 2000 AD's history, and offers a double dose of Judge Dredd. With Tom Muller's trade dress carrying through, and a stylish and distinctly modern cover by Becky Cloonan, it's a volume that is sure to catch the eye of the 2000 AD curious with contents that will help cement new fans who dipped their toe into this comic book institution's storied catalog with the first volume of this stellar series.
Ben Affleck Looks Miserable at the Grammy Awards
A new Ben Affleck meme has entered the game. During Sunday night's Grammy Awards, cameras kept panning toward the Batman v Superman star, often seen sporting a stoic look alongside his wife Jennifer Lopez. Suffice to say, the internet quickly caught on and ran with the meme, especially during a sequence in which Affleck and Lopez were listening to Stevie Wonder perform "Higher Ground."
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Scream's Jasmin Savoy Brown Cast in New Sci-Fi Horror
Tatiana Maslany rose to fame playing multiple characters in Orphan Black, which earned her an Emmy back in 2016. Last year, Marvel fans got to know Maslany as She-Hulk/Jen Walters, and many folks are eager to find out when she'll be returning to the franchise. While her MCU future is currently unclear, Maslany does have an exciting project lined up alongside Yellowjackets and Scream star, Jasmin Savoy Brown.
The Last of Pods: Troy Baker Discusses The Last of Us Episode 4, Casting, Games, and More
Following Episode 4 of The Last of Us, The Last of Pods released its fourth episode discussing the HBO series. ET and ComicBook's recap show offers a special guest interview with week, as Troy Baker sat down with Ash Crossan and Brandon Davis to talk about the TV series, the games, and more. Baker was the original actor who played Joel in The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II before the popular video game franchise became a hit series on HBO with Pedro Pascal in the live-action version of the role. Baker's resumé as a voice actor runs deep but he'll be adding another credit to his acting work as he is due for an appearance in an upcoming episode of the TV series.
Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia
Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.
The Last of Us: Sunday's Episode Is the Shortest Yet
[Warning: This story contains The Last of Us spoilers for season 1.] Fans may have become accustomed to lengthier Last of Us episodes after the super-sized series premiere and last week's feature-length "Long Long Time" each clocked in over 80 minutes. For Sunday's episode 4, titled "Please Hold My Hand," HBO has confirmed a more standard run time — and another two hour-long episodes in the weeks ahead. "Please Hold My Hand" introduces the original character Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement hunting trespassers Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the Kansas City, Missouri Quarantine Zone.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Doesn't Know When Namora Will Return to the MCU (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+ and is also available on Digital — not to mention coming to Blu-ray and DVD on February 7th — and fans are getting a fresh opportunity to experience the film in the comfort of their own home. That includes getting reacquainted with the newest aspect of the Marvel universe to be introduced to the MCU, Namor and his nation of Talokan, including Namora. Played by Mabel Cadena in the film, the fan favorite character made a big splash with fans who are already clamoring to see Namora, as well as the rest of Talokan, in future projects. But speaking with ComicBook.com in support of the film's home release, Cadena says she doesn't know when we'll see Namora again, but she really wants to return.
Fast Five Legacy Trailer Released
The trailer for Fast X is expected to be released next week, and Universal has been teasing the tenth installment's trailer drop with a line of legacy trailers showcasing the first nine films. The official YouTube account for The Fast Saga shared new trailers for The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious earlier this week and yesterday saw the release of the legacy trailer for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in addition to the fourth movie, Fast & Furious. Today is a new day, which means it's time to get a glimpse at what many would call the best of the entire franchise, Fast Five.
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office
James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
The Last of Us Showrunner Promises Upcoming Joel Moment Will Hit Fans Hard
As if The Last of Us hasn't already made us all cry enough, there's at least one upcoming moment involving Pedro Pascal's Joel that is sure to stomp all over our hearts. The latest comments come from The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, who says there's at least one impending moment that's sure to hit us right in our feels.
Avatar: The Way of Water Falls to Third Place at the Box Office, Knock at the Cabin Claims Top Spot
Avatar: The Way of Water's impressive seven-week streak at the top of the box office is coming to an end. The Avatar sequel will fall into third place at the box office, as the new horror movie Knock at the Cabin claims the top spot on the chart. Knock on the Cabin, the latest from M. Night Shyamalan, earned $5.4 million on its first day on its way to a $14.2 million opening weekend haul, making it Shyamalan's seventh number-one opening as a director. Paramount Pictures new sports comedy 80 for Brady lands in second place with an estimated $12.5 million. Avatar: The Way of Water will earn around $10 million in its eighth weekend.
The Last of Us: Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen, Explained
[Warning: This story contains The Last of Us spoilers from season 1.] The Kansas City QZ isn't the only new territory being explored on The Last of Us. HBO's live-action adaptation of the PlayStation video game has already deviated from the source material, changing the death of Anna Torv's Tess and expanding the entirely new love story of Nick Offerman's Bill and Murray Bartlett's Frank (who only appears in the game after he's already died). Sunday's episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand," also goes off course from the game when hardened survivor and smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his "cargo" — the bitten-but-immune Ellie (Bella Ramsey) — find themselves taking a wrong turn into Kansas City, Missouri.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Production Start Date Revealed
HBO finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. House of the Dragon has yet to begin filming but it looks like it will start to shoot fairly soon. According to Production List, House of the Dragon season two will begin filming on March 6th.
