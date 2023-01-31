Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Comments On Possible AAA Match
While Dominik Mysterio's wrestling career has so far consisted of wrestling in WWE only, he has a rich wrestling lineage in lucha libre, with his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., having once both been stars in Mexico. So it wouldn't be a shock if the prison-hardened Judgment Day member grows interested in exploring his lucha roots one day, perhaps even for a certain lucha libre powerhouse. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mysterio confirmed that he would be open to a potential appearance one day for Lucha Libre AAA. No word on if he'd have similar interest in working for AAA's rival CMLL.
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
ComicBook
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Calls Out His Rumored WrestleMania 39 Opponent
All signs point to a marquee match between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. The seeds were sown during last Saturday's 30-Man Royal Rumble where Paul eliminated Rollins from the battle royal, showboated for several seconds, and even seemed to taunt Rollins by imitating The Visionary's mannerisms. On Friday, Paul once again mocked Rollins by posting a video from the Rumble elimination, which ends with Rollins photoshopped in clown makeup.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Kicks Off With Status Update On The Bloodline
Recapping the heartbreaking moments at the end of the Royal Rumble featuring Sami Zayn and the Bloodline, SmackDown started off with an update. Kayla Braxton was awaiting the arrival the Bloodline in the parking lot area of the arena, hoping to catch a word with Roman Reigns. While the SUV...
wrestletalk.com
Every Title Change In WWE Of 2023
This page will keep track of every title change that happens in WWE throughout 2023, including NXT. Defeated: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (c), Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Pretty Deadly. Reign Number: 1. Where: NXT Vengeance Day. Reign: Ongoing. Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it...
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
7 Different Directions The Bloodline Angle Could Take On The Road To WrestleMania
We could very well be seeing the end of the hottest angle and group in WWE. Here are seven different directions The Bloodline could take on the Road to WrestleMania.
CNBC
Vince McMahon open to leaving WWE for good if he sells the company, CEO Nick Khan says
World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon is open to departing the company if he finds the right sale partner, WWE CEO Nick Khan told CNBC. Khan predicted a sale process for WWE would last about three months. Khan said McMahon has told the board he is "100% open to transactions"...
wrestletalk.com
WrestleMania 39 Card Leaked
A look at several planned matches that have been leaked for WrestleMania 39, as well as how the rest of the card could shape up. WrestleMania season is fast approaching, so let’s take a look…. Official WrestleMania 39 Matches. We’re now just two months out from WrestleMania and starting...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
ComicBook
Report: Update on WWE Allowing NXT Wrestlers to Work Independent Promotions
The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez dropped a report on Saturday afternoon claiming a massive policy change within WWE"s developmental system. Alvarez tweeted that the company was going to start letting members of the NXT roster work with independent promotions, something virtually unheard of outside of the now-defunct EVOLVE promotion. It was later confirmed that Ivy Nile of Diamond Mine had been booked for a Reality of Wrestling (Booker T's Houston-based promotion) show on Feb 11. Shawn Michaels then stated during the post-show press conference following NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday night that no bookings had been confirmed beyond Nile's ROW appearance, claiming this was a one-time deal.
ComicBook
New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned at Vengeance Day
The battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships had all the potential to be one of the best matches of the night, and it absolutely delivered. The New Day were set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly, and the odds were certainly stacked against them given the sheer numbers. New Day wasn't intimidated in the least though, but at one point it really looked like Chase U would be the ones to take their Titles. New Day got back in it before that could happen though, but then Gallus delivered the insurmountable blows that the Champs couldn't overcome, and it would be Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang standing tall as the new Tag Team Champions.
ComicBook
One of WWE's Newest Signings Is Reportedly Dealing With Visa Issues
Dragon Lee announced back in late December that he had signed a contract with the WWE that would bring him to its developmental NXT roster. But even though there's plenty of hype surrounding the decorated luchador, he has yet to appear on NXT. Many expected him to pop up in the crowd during Saturday night's NXT Vengeance Day event in Charlotte but to no avail. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Lee's move to the roster is apparently getting held up by visa issues. Lee made his in-ring debut for the Mexican luchador promotion CMLL in 2014 and would establish himself as one of the best high-flyers in the world with runs in Ring of Honor, New Japan and Lucha Libre AAA.
ComicBook
WWE is Allowing Talent to Work with Select Independent Promotions
Quite a few things have changed over the past 6 months in WWE, and one of the smallest but most impactful changes has been WWE's acknowledgment that other wrestling companies exist. You never used to hear about anyone other than WWE on WWE TV previously, but these days commentary will mention people's histories with other companies during their matches. Then WWE shocked everyone by working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling with Karl Anderson, and now they are taking things one step further by letting NXT talent work with select independent promotions, starting with Reality of Wrestling.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT to Attack Apollo Crews During WWE NXT Vengeance Day
One former WWE Friday Night SmackDown star has returned to NXT to attack Apollo Crews during WWE NXT Vengeance Day! The premium live event was one of the first major events for WWE NXT now that it has gone back on tour around the world, and thus had a lot to prove with fans as it was also the kickoff event for the year overall. One of the most promising matches on the card was actually the one non-title match schedule as Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews were set for a 2 out of 3 falls match. Then we got something even bigger.
ComicBook
Naruto Hypes Code Arc Premiere With Synopsis, Promo
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially wrapped the anime's take on Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episode of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the upcoming Code Invasion arc with the synopsis and promo for its premiere episode! It was announced last Fall that the anime would be moving away from its original content back to adapting the manga this February, and now fans are finally going to get to see this new arc in action with the coming episodes. As for what to expect, it seems like the stage is needing to be set first.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says ‘Hell Yeah’ To WrestleMania Showdown With Steve Austin
A WWE star says “hell yeah” to a WrestleMania showdown with Stone Cold Steve Austin. As previously reported, recent reports indicate that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has turned down the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 this April. However, this hasn’t stopped WWE stars...
