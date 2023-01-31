The battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships had all the potential to be one of the best matches of the night, and it absolutely delivered. The New Day were set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly, and the odds were certainly stacked against them given the sheer numbers. New Day wasn't intimidated in the least though, but at one point it really looked like Chase U would be the ones to take their Titles. New Day got back in it before that could happen though, but then Gallus delivered the insurmountable blows that the Champs couldn't overcome, and it would be Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang standing tall as the new Tag Team Champions.

1 DAY AGO