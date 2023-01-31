ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Santos’ ‘solid’ karaoke cover of ‘Hallelujah’ revealed on Smule: report

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvJoO_0kXaZRGK00

Another of his “covers” has been blown.

Disgraced Rep. George Santos may be guilty of dishing out some whopping lies , but no one can deny that he is earnest about karaoke. Rolling Stone has reported that the 34-year-old Long Island native apparently boasts an old account on the singing app Smule — in which he can be heard belting out classics from “Hallelujah” to “Let It Go.”

The unearthed account was created eight years ago with the handle @georgedevolder , one of the many versions of the Republican congressman’s full name, George Anthony Devolder Santos. The profile features a pic of Santos sporting a bow tie and flashing a duck face — the iconic kissy face favored by the millennial’s age group.

There are some definite oddities offered up. While singing Rufus Wainwright’s cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” — the version made famous in the movie “Shrek” — the impromptu vocalist cycles through a litany of different accents like a discount Rich Little. Rolling Stone suggested that Santos gave his “absolute all” on the tune, calling it “a solid karaoke rendition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxOTX_0kXaZRGK00
Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau County) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on Jan. 31, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phXyd_0kXaZRGK00
Santos covered a variety of songs on Smule, ranging from “Hallelujah” to “Let It Go” from the Disney animated classic “Frozen.”
TikTok/broadwaybob

This politician’s certainly trying his best. A scintillating version of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” finds Santos unleashing the earworm lyrics with fervor, straining to hit the high and low notes. Though he’s no Idina Menzel, of course.

It’s one of several heartfelt solo offerings from Santos, who moves to “ Cups ” by “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick to “ Friend Like Me ” from the Disney movie “Aladdin.”

In the latter rendition, Santos does a surprisingly congruent impersonation of Robin Williams’ Genie, down to his over-the-top French waiter voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDaxm_0kXaZRGK00
Santos also offered up a cover of “Over Tte Rainbow.”
Smule/georgedevolder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqRZu_0kXaZRGK00
Santos cycled through a litany of accents during his “Hallelujah” tribute.
Smule/georgedevolder

Unfortunately, Santos’ melodious singing voice likely won’t drown out the far less humorous revelations that emerged recently regarding the politician. The rep admitted in a December interview with The Post that he falsified his work experience, his educational background and, perhaps most notably, his family’s heritage and his religious affiliation.

Santos, who called himself a “proud American Jew” on the 2022 campaign trail, had previously stated that his mother was Jewish and that his maternal grandparents fled Nazi persecution in Europe — all claims that later proved false.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ah3sO_0kXaZRGK00
Santos did his best Idina Menzel in his cover of “Let It Go.”
Smule/georgedevolder

On Tuesday morning, Santos recused himself from two House committees — the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and the Small Business Committee — amid ongoing investigations into his claimed biography.

Meanwhile, according to a new survey , more than three-quarters of voters in New York’s 3rd Congressional District say he should step down from his post.

