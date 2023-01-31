Who is Bryonna ‘Bry’ Burrows, Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is flying high in his third season in the NFL.

When Philadelphia clinched a Super Bowl berth in January 2023 following an NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, the 24-year-old Hurts celebrated the memorable moment with his biggest fan: girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows .

Get to know Hurts’ most loyal supporter ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl 2023 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

Burrows has worked for IBM for nearly four years, according to her LinkedIn profile, and currently serves as an AI Partner. She previously held the posts of a financial sales executive and a software financing leader.

Burrows graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish and political science, per her LinkedIn profile. She also received an MBA from the school, where she served as the vice president of the MBA Association and captain of the national award-winning MBA Case Team.

Hurts and Burrows are said to have crossed paths at Alabama, according to reports . The two have reportedly been dating on and off since 2016.

Burrows keeps her life on social media private, making her playoff appearance somewhat surprising. Burrows’ Instagram is private and she has less than 2,000 followers. Her profile states that her “love language: wine.”

Prior to being drafted 53rd overall by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts finished his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners, transferring in 2019 after losing his starting job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa.