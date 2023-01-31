Read full article on original website
How to Accept Friend Requests on Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer games, though many people choose to matchmake with unknown players rather than play with a pre-established group. This creates the perfect opportunity to make new friends while playing. Overwatch 2 is ramping up its 2023 content. Blizzard just revealed a new...
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Release Date
League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
Overwatch 2 Double XP Active Until Feb. 6
Overwatch 2 players will have an easier time finishing out the Season 2 Battle Pass thanks to a week-long Double XP promotion.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Release Date
League of Legends patch updates typically release biweekly, but there was a cyber attack that impacted this schedule a couple weeks ago. The cyber attack delayed the release date for Patch 13.2, and pushed Ahri's Art and Sustainability Update back to whenever Patch 13.3 drops. Thankfully, the cyber attack issue has been resolved and patches will continue on a biweekly basis after the next update.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Leaks: What We Know so Far
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release soon, but there's been a major curveball thrown into the arena of pre-release speculation and discussion, upending fan expectations for Season 3 and the changes it will bring. Perhaps the most anticipated content additions that arrive with new competitive seasons are new...
How to Get Overwatch 2 Coins With Microsoft Rewards
A way to earn free Coins in Overwatch 2 can save players money.
MLB The Show 23 Editions: Price, Contents, Release Date
MLB The Show 23 editions prices, rewards and contents for Digital Deluxe Edition, The Captain Edition and more.
How to Get Red Ribbon Army Glider in Fortnite
Fortnite's newest collaboration with Dragon Ball features a Red Ribbon Army Glider that fans can now purchase from the Item Shop. Chapter 4 Season 1 of Fortnite has already brought multiple collaborations, including a concert from The Kid LAROI and a Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack. After a successful crossover with Dragon Ball six months ago, Fortnite has now decided to bring the beloved franchise back to the Battle Royale.
Pokémon GO Raid Schedule February 2023
Niantic's Pokémon GO has not made any official announcements for potential Raid Battles occuring for the month of February, but players can expect raids of varying star levels and also Mega-Raids to be happening.
Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event 2023 Skins Leaked
Apex Legends' Anniversary Collection event for 2023 is approaching, and some of its upcoming content has already been leaked. Apex Legends first launched back in 2019 and each subsequent year Respawn have rolled out an Anniversary Collection event, usually including a variety of special cosmetics, collectibles and more. With the game heading towards its fourth anniversary, players are expecting the same treatment this year.
Xbox Games with Gold Line-Up February 2023
Xbox has revealed its Games with Gold line-up for February 2023, adding two games for players to add to their library over the next month.
Hogwarts Legacy Global Release Times: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on Feb. 10, 2023, but exactly what time will you be able to play?
Is Fortnite Getting a First-Person Mode?
Out of all the big battle royales, Fortnite seems to be the only one without a first-person mode. But is that about to change?. Despite Fortnite kicking off the battle royale super craze, since its debut the game has remained in a third-person perspective. Plenty of the titles that followed, like Warzone and Apex Legends, decided to switch things up with the more immersive first-person perspective.
When Does LoLdle Refresh?
LoLdle is a website that contains five different gamemodes that are similar to the popular Wordle game. LoLdle is meant for League of Legends players that are interested in testing their knowledge about the game, characters, and lore. There are different game modes including champion quotes, skin splash arts, and...
Warzone 2 Ashika Island Release Date
After witnessing multiple teasers, fans want to know when Ashika Island will be available to play on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Players have not been happy with the current state of Warzone 2. Many changes implemented in the new title, like a 2v2 Gulag and a complicated looting system, had fans wishing for a return to Verdansk. They were especially displeased when Resurgence mode was not included with Season 1 of the game.
How to Get Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite
Fortnite's collaboration with Dragon Ball reintroduces the Nimbus Cloud to the Battle Royale as a mobility item.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island Resurgence Map Revealed
Ahead of Warzone 2's Season 2 launch, Activision have revealed a brand new map arriving on Feb. 15. The new Ashika Island map will make its way to Warzone 2 and will be used for DMZ and the return of Resurgence. This small map is set to launch alongside the Season 2 content update later this month on Feb. 15.
Will Rhapsody be in Apex Legends Main Game?
With Respawn having announced that they are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, players are wondering what's set to happen to mobile-exclusive Legend Rhapsody. On Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
