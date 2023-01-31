ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Josh Duhamel defends Katherine Heigl’s reputation: She had ‘bad moments’

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHjKY_0kXaZBNw00

Josh Duhamel is defending Katherine Heigl against her “bad rap” in Hollywood, following claims she’s acted like a diva on sets.

“She’s awesome … she’s great,” the actor, who worked with Heigl in 2010’s “Life As We Know It” and 2011’s “New Year’s Eve,” said Sunday on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast .

“She probably said some things that she wishes she could’ve taken back, but my experience, on and off screen with her, was awesome.”

Duhamel, 50, added that he feels Heigl, 44, may have been mischaracterized due to a few isolated incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vRmf_0kXaZBNw00
Josh Duhamel defended his former co-star Katherine Heigl, saying she “gets a bad rap.”
FilmMagic

“I think that’s probably what happened to Katie is that, you know, she had a couple bad moments and that’s what everybody wants to just — that’s her label now, and it’s not really fair,” the “Shotgun Wedding” star concluded.

Heigl has been accused of being “difficult” for criticizing projects she had worked on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RI8g_0kXaZBNw00
Duhamel and Heigl have worked on two movies together.
Warner Bros

After starring in Judd Apatow’s box office hit “Knocked Up,” the Washington, DC-born actress insinuated that the rom-com was sexist.

“It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys,” she told Vanity Fair in 2008.

“It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days. I’m playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jhUu_0kXaZBNw00
“Knocked Up,” starring Heigl and Seth Rogen, came out in June 2007.
©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col

That same year, Heigl withdrew her name from the 2008 Emmys list of TV contenders for her role as Izzie Stevens in “Grey’s Anatomy,” explaining to the LA Times at the time that she did “not feel that I was given material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination.”

The move was considered a slight to creator Shonda Rhimes.

In 2014, Heigl expressed regret over some of her decisions.

“I’ve made mistakes and unwittingly or carelessly spoken or acted but I always try to make any wrong right,” the “Ugly Truth” star said in a Q&A at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dHA6_0kXaZBNw00
Heigl exited “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2010 after being on the show for six seasons.
©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collectio

“That doesn’t mean I won’t stand up for myself by drawing boundaries and asking to be treated kindly and respectfully,” she continued, “but I don’t do that with any rude or unkind intentions, just with the same strength and honestly I think every one of us is entitled to.”

Then in 2016, Heigl confessed to Howard Stern that she actually ended up having to go to therapy because of her bad reputation.

“I was really struggling with it, and how not to take it all really personally, and not to feel there’s something really deeply wrong with me,” the “Firefly Lane” star previously told the radio host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8jsU_0kXaZBNw00
Heigl has apologized for the “mistakes” she’s made in the past.
katherineheigl/Instagram

Duhamel is not the only actor to come to his co-star’s defense, though. “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo recently praised Heigl for speaking up for herself.

“I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working — and she was 100 percent right,” the TV star, 53, said on her podcast, “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo,” in April 2022.

“Had she said that today, she’d be a complete hero, but she’s ahead of her time. [She] made a statement about our crazy hours and, of course, let’s slam a woman and call her ungrateful.”

Comments / 5

Alex O.
5d ago

Well, you should take the comments and backlash personally. That way you can learn from your bad behavior.

Reply
3
Related
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?

Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
The Independent

Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’

Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'He'd Love To See Them Together': Jimmy Kimmel Playing Matchmaker For Jen Aniston, Wants To Hook Her Up With Bill Hader

Jimmy Kimmel has found perfect partners for his pals Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader — each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources claim the late-night host is dying to make a match with his good friends, who've remained unlucky in love following their respective 2018 divorces from Meggie Carey and Justin Theroux.The Barry star, 44, has dated a slew of Hollywood actress' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but one source notes: "His love life has been messy and inconsistent."Meanwhile, Aniston, 53, recently opened up about her IVF struggles and revealed she's finally "ready to share myself with another."There's an added bonus...
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
POPSUGAR

Taylor Lautner and His Wife Open Up About the Mental Toll of Being Targeted by Paparazzi

Taylor Lautner and his wife, whose name is also Taylor Lautner, are opening up about increased attention in recent years and its effect. In a Feb. 2 episode of "The Toast," the couple spoke about paparazzi leaking photos of their intimate California wedding in November 2022, and the media frenzy that ensued once it became clear that Mrs. Lautner, who also goes by Tay, would be taking her husband's last name, thus making them both have the same exact name.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Page Six

Page Six

173K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy