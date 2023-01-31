Home intruders fight 80-year-old man before he shoots one in chest, Illinois cops say

An 80-year-old man opened the front door when he heard a knock, then a man and woman forced their way inside the Illinois home, authorities said.

The intruders began fighting the man at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, then the 80-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired a shot toward the intruders, according to an incident report from the Chicago Police Department.

The male intruder was shot in the chest, police said.

The man and woman left the northwest Chicago home, authorities said, then showed up at a hospital. The man was listed in critical condition, and the woman was not injured.

Police said the 80-year-old man was “battered” with several injuries. He was also taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

The intruders were arrested and charges are pending, police said.

The shooter holds a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, according to the report.

An investigation is ongoing.

Neighbor shoots and kills person accused of trying to break into home, Texas cops say

Surprised household finds intruder in home at 6 am — and fights back, Florida cops say

14-year-old calls 911 as parents fight home intruder. The intruder was killed, cops say

Homeowner shoots intruder and holds him at gunpoint until deputies arrive, TX cops say