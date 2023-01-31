SBLive's Michigan high school boys and girls basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 4)

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29)

SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 30)

Michigan high school sports scores

We move into February this week, and with that, the final full month of the regular season will be underway in high school basketball. There are once again tons of games to choose from this week, and let’s hope to avoid the snow cancellations this time around.

Here are this week’s top games in boys and girls Michigan high school hoops:

Boys basketball

Bad Axe (11-1) vs. Cass City (11-1), 02/01

Get the week started off with this great clash, perhaps the best of the week. These two teams are both nearly perfect on the season and are looking to continue building momentum towards March.

Expect an evenly matched game that should go down to the wire. Either team could get the win, but it’s sure to be an entertaining game regardless of who comes out with the win.

Paradise Whitefish Township (0-2) vs. Grand Marais Burt Township (0/4), 02/02

This week’s battle for the first win pits Paradise Whitefish Township against Grand Marais Burt Township. This is a unique matchup between winless teams in February because neither team has played many games.

While both of these teams have no wins, it’s still not too late for either to turn the season around. Getting a win in this one would be a good start, but whoever loses still has some hope too.

Battle Creek Central (10-5) vs. Battle Creek Lakeview (9-3), 02/03

This Friday night matchup is going to be a ton of fun. Both of these teams are going to be fired up to be playing another Battle Creek school, and those student sections always bring a little more juice for those weekend games.

Both of these teams could benefit greatly from another big win, and the opportunity for that comes in this game.

Gaylord St Mary (12-1) vs. Lake Leelanau St Mary (11-1), 02/03

12-1 vs. 11-1 on a Friday night in February. You really can’t ask for much more than that. Intensity is going to be high in this matchup which should make for a fun game to watch.

Home court advantage becomes especially important during weekend games when more people show up, so it’ll be interesting to see if Lake Leelanau can use that to its advantage.

Muskegon (12-0) vs. North Farmington (10-1), 02/04

Moving onto Saturday for our last boys game of the week, and it features undefeated Muskegon with maybe its biggest challenge yet.

North Farmington is a very talented team and might just have what it takes to be the first team to take down Muskegon. Make sure to keep an eye on this game this weekend.

Photo by Craig Hedges

Girls basketball

Traverse City St Francis (11-1) vs. Maple City Glen Lake (11-2), 02/01

We start off the girls list on the first of the month with this great matchup. Both of these teams are very capable of making some noise come March, and the talent on the floor should make for a good game.

You never know what’ll happen in high school sports, especially basketball, but I expect this to be close throughout. Whichever team can buckle down and make the big plays in crunch time will come out on top.

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy (0-3) vs. Berrien Springs Andrews Academy (0-2), 02/02

We didn’t have a matchup between two winless teams last week on the girls side, but we’ve got one this week. Implications in this one are similar to the winless boys game. Both teams have played significantly fewer games than other schools, and the chance to turn around the season is still there.

Both of these teams worked tirelessly in the off-season to compete this year, and that hard work will pay off for the year’s first win for one of these teams. For the loser, there’s still some time to turn the season around.

Niles Brandywine (10-1) vs. Buchanan (12-1), 02/02

Another battle here that features two one-loss teams. Neither team could have asked for much of a better start to the season.

The most important thing for these teams: stay focused. When you have a team that’s as good as these two, you can sometimes start thinking about March a little early. These two teams just need to focus on the game at hand because it’s going to be a great one.

Farmington Hills Mercy (13-1) vs. Detroit Edison (10-2), 02/03

The home crowd at Detroit Edison is going to be rocking on Friday night for this awesome clash. This game is going to have a postseason feel to it with the talent and intensity that will be featured.

The best of the best rise up in games like this, so it’ll be interesting to see who can make the winning plays in this slugfest.

Houghton (12-1) vs. Escanaba (13-0), 02/03

Heading up to the UP for our final matchup on the list and the best was saved for last. Escanaba has survived 13 games so far and has remained perfect, but it doesn’t get any tougher than this.

Houghton has been near perfect this season with one blemish, but a win in this one would be as big as it gets. If there’s one game you should watch this week, it’s this one.