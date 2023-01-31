Sunny Hostin Heats Up ‘The View’ with Call to Fight Back Against GOP: “If They Wanna Go Low, We’ll Go to the Earth’s Crust”

The View got fiery this morning during a discussion about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. The panel heated up as they chatted about new video from the October attack that shows his home was broken into and how he tried to fight back before getting beaten. While discussing the “conspiracy theories” being spread by conservative lawmakers about the incident, Sunny Hostin refused to hold back or back down, demanding Democrats fight fire with fire.

Whoopi Goldberg , who introduced the topic, condemned people making light of Pelosi’s attack and injuries, asking, “Why are you allowed to laugh about the fact that somebody broke into this house [and] hit this man with a hammer?”

Joy Behar chimed in to give advice to Democrats, recommending they “take the high road” despite Republicans’ words.

“What are the Democrats supposed to do? Because there is no bottom to this Republican party. The hole is not deep enough for them to go in to to be disgraceful,” she said. “But the Democrats have to take the high road because there are people like us and people in our audience who need a place to go.”

Hostin vehemently disagreed, telling her co-host, “I think that’s the wrong approach, Joy. If you have a moderate Republican who is civilized and sophisticated, and you’re having a conversation with that person, then you meet that—” but Behar interrupted to tell her, “they don’t have that.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin , who had been sitting listening quietly during the debate, threw her arms up to signal at herself as Hostin picked up on the queue, turning to the conservative co-host and saying, “We can disagree without being disagreeable, but when you have a [Marjorie Taylor Greene] or a Lauren Boebert, I think you meet that energy.”

Hostin continued, “If they wanna go low, then we’ll go to the Earth’s crust.”

But her declaration was too much for Goldberg, who replied, “See, I don’t want to go to the Earth’s crust. I’m sorry. I’m too old to go to the Earth’s crust. Give me respect! I want respect. I will give you respect, but I don’t understand … why aren’t we screaming and saying, ‘This is not okay?'”

Hostin continued to double down on her comments, telling the panel, “Bullies will bully people they think they can bully. That is the bottom line. You come to me with that energy, I’m gonna meet you with that energy.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.