You Can Give Up Your Dream Of Owning This Pet In Texas

I've been on run writing stories about "Is it legal?" and just for fun took a chance on Google's autofill. Autofill, for those under a rock, fills with the item(s) most searched on Google. That is to say, as silly as my topic here is, real people typed it into the Google search engine over and over.
My Thoughts, As A Native Texan, On King Of The Hill’s Return

I don't know too many people who don't really love King of the Hill. Mostly because I don't know too many people who don't live in Texas, or grew up in Texas. Never in the history of television has a show gotten what it is to be "Texan" so incredibly right. With nuance, hilarity, a little self-criticism, and a whole lot of love, King of the Hill shows us- us. It's a gently lapping pond that mirrors our image back to us, just a little softer, just a little distorted, but a true image nonetheless.
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?

The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
What Would Your Chinese Zodiac Be If It Was Based in Texas?

As we move into 2023, we are officially living in the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac. Whether or not you personally believe in the zodiac and what your animal represents, it is still an interesting thing to see and learn about. Thinking about my animal, the tiger, it had me wondering what the equivalent would look like if the animals on the zodiac were all from Texas.
Sid Miller Urges Farmers & Ranchers To Respond To Census

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is out urging farmers and ranchers in Texas to respond to the 2022 Census for Agriculture. According to KAMC the deadline to respond is on Monday. The questionnaires were sent out in January by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service to every agricultural producer in...
