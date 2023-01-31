Read full article on original website
Related
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Share This The Next Time Anyone Asks Why Texans Stay Home In The Cold
If you haven't lived under a rock for the past, oh, forever or so; you know that West Texas gets cold. And, that we don't do very well in it. Especially when it comes to driving. In fact, we kinda suck at it when it gets below 32 degrees. Or,...
Which of These 12 Texas Inspired Zodiac Signs Is Your Lone Star Sign?
It's 2023 and it seems that everyone is always asking what your star sign is which is a lot more fun to me than asking for my blood type. We love star charts, zodiac signs, and anything else that tells us we have common traits with people and that why we act a certain way because it's in the stars.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
You Can Give Up Your Dream Of Owning This Pet In Texas
I've been on run writing stories about "Is it legal?" and just for fun took a chance on Google's autofill. Autofill, for those under a rock, fills with the item(s) most searched on Google. That is to say, as silly as my topic here is, real people typed it into the Google search engine over and over.
My Thoughts, As A Native Texan, On King Of The Hill’s Return
I don't know too many people who don't really love King of the Hill. Mostly because I don't know too many people who don't live in Texas, or grew up in Texas. Never in the history of television has a show gotten what it is to be "Texan" so incredibly right. With nuance, hilarity, a little self-criticism, and a whole lot of love, King of the Hill shows us- us. It's a gently lapping pond that mirrors our image back to us, just a little softer, just a little distorted, but a true image nonetheless.
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?
The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
Texas Will Likely Lose A State Park To A Real Estate Developer
It's a story plucked right from a feel-good kid's movie: a real estate developer threatens the park everyone loves and enjoys, and without a whole lot of hard work and a little luck, it'll be lost forever. Which point of view do we use? The parent whose dream was to...
What Would Your Chinese Zodiac Be If It Was Based in Texas?
As we move into 2023, we are officially living in the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac. Whether or not you personally believe in the zodiac and what your animal represents, it is still an interesting thing to see and learn about. Thinking about my animal, the tiger, it had me wondering what the equivalent would look like if the animals on the zodiac were all from Texas.
Sid Miller Urges Farmers & Ranchers To Respond To Census
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is out urging farmers and ranchers in Texas to respond to the 2022 Census for Agriculture. According to KAMC the deadline to respond is on Monday. The questionnaires were sent out in January by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service to every agricultural producer in...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0