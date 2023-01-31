Harmonic Likely To See Upside After Securing Comcast Deal And Emerges As Front-Runner For Charter Win, Analysts Say

Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Here's Why Michael Saylor Says FTX Collapse And Other Crypto Scandals Will Benefit Bitcoin
Last week, MicroStrategy Inc MSTR announced its fourth quarter result. Co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor discussed projects and enterprises in the crypto space during its earnings call. Saylor said many crypto projects fell apart in the aftermath of macroeconomic challenges and crypto scandals last year, including the FTX FTT/USD implosion.
H.B. Fuller's Valuations And Margins Driven By EV Momentum Earns It Analyst Conviction
Citigroup analyst Eric Petrie upgraded H.B. Fuller Co FUL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $85. Valuation has come off, and FUL trades at a ~3.5x forward EV/EBITDA discount vs. comparables, above the historical average, near ~2x. The analyst had been Neutral rated, as...
Bill.com Analysts Cut Price Targets On Payment Volume And SMB Softness Post Mixed Q2 Performance
Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. While the Q2 report was mixed across several closely watched KPIs, the analyst remains convinced that BILL is poised to gain a substantial share in the B2B space. Bill.com...
Benzinga
Preview: NAPCO Security's Earnings
NAPCO Security NSSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NAPCO Security will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. NAPCO Security bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
Shiba Inu Rockets Higher As Meme Crypto Become Most Traded Among Top 1000 Ethereum Whales
WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.
Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y After US Relaxes Tax Credit Terms: Here's How Much It Costs Now
After President Joe Biden’s administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit, Tesla Inc TSLA has raised prices for its Model Y SUVs. According to the company website, Tesla increased the Model Y Long Range price to $54,990 and the...
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Extreme Greed' Zone Following Jobs Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Extreme Greed" zone on Friday following the release of US jobs report. The US economy unexpectedly added 517,000 jobs in January, the most since July, while the unemployment rate declined to 3.4% in January. US services industry activity also recovered strongly in January. The Dow closed lower by around 124 points to 33,926.01 on Friday. The S&P 500 dropped 1.04% to 4,136.48, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59% to settle at 12,006.96 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from.
Top US Self-Storage Properties Operator Makes Hostile $11B Offer For Life Storage: Here's The Fine Print
Public Storage PSA, the largest U.S. operator of self-storage properties has come out with an $11 billion hostile bid for Life Storage Inc LSI that would be an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposal, which was first made privately to Life Storage in a Jan. 12 letter, holders...
Robinhood Raises Interest Rates To 18x National Average: What Investors Need To Know
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is offering interest rates on uninvested cash at 18 times the national savings rate. What Happened: Robinhood raised its “Robinhood Gold” interest rate to 4.15% APY, while the national average interest rate on savings accounts stands at 0.33%. The retail brokerage said the new...
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Benzinga
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Benzinga
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings
Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
After This Week's Fed Rate Hike, Jobs Number Surprise And Key Earnings Reports, What's Next For The Market?
The S&P 500 reached its highest level in five months this week as investors digested another Federal Reserve interest rate hike and a blowout January jobs report. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced an increase in the fed funds interest rate target by 0.25% to a new range of between 4.5% and 4.75%. The 0.25% rate hike marks another step down in tightening for the Fed following a 0.5% rate hike in December, but economists expect the central bank will issue at least one more rate hike in March in its ongoing battle against inflation.
Benzinga
Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
Benzinga
5,775 ETH Worth $9M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 5,775.08 Ether ETH/USD worth $9,640,282, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,669.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0