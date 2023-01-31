WASHINGTON - Three people were killed and seven others hurt after several unrelated violent incidents that happened across D.C. on Saturday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast D.C. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Wilkins was later pronounced dead. Police said the responding officers arrested 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast D.C. in connection with the shooting. Stevenson is charged with second degree murder while armed. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO