Bethesda, MD

fox5dc.com

Finding solutions to rising crime in Prince George's County

Crime and how to stop it is taking center stage in Prince George's County Saturday as County Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay hosts a public safety forum to talk with officials about solutions to the growing problem. Blegay joins FOX 5 Morning Saturday to give us a preview of the forum.
fox5dc.com

Woman found dead inside Prince George's County apartment: police

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found inside a Prince George's County apartment, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Once there, officers found an unconscious...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

National Wear Red Day: 5th annual free heart health awareness community event on February 18

It's National Wear Red Day and this initiative helps bring greater attention to heart disease! The 5th annual heart health awareness event is a free resource in the D.C. region to help keep your heart health in check. Dr. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland joined us with more information on this disease, which is a leading cause of death for Americans and the community event. MORE: https://bit.ly/3WZfqFb.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New nominee to lead DC 911 call centers

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC man killed in Capitol Heights double shooting: police

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident

ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Philz Coffee robbed in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON - Philz Coffee's last D.C. location was robbed Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspect. D.C. police said just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the coffee shop located at 1827 Adams Mill Road in Northwest for the report of a theft. After speaking with an...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

3 dead, 7 hurt after separate DC shootings, stabbings on Saturday

WASHINGTON - Three people were killed and seven others hurt after several unrelated violent incidents that happened across D.C. on Saturday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast D.C. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Wilkins was later pronounced dead. Police said the responding officers arrested 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast D.C. in connection with the shooting. Stevenson is charged with second degree murder while armed. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man charged with inappropriately touching kids at Loudoun County pool: police

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A man is charged with inappropriately touching children at an indoor swimming pool in Loudoun County, according to the police. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Michael D. Taylor, 62 of no fixed address, was charged with assault stemming from an incident on Friday and another one that was reported in December 2022.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

