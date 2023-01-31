Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
Related
fox5dc.com
Theater icon and author Sheldon Epps visits FOX 5
The Senior Artistic Advisor at D.C.'S Ford’s Theatre just wrote a new memoir. Sheldon Epps visited to talk about his career's challenges and successes.
fox5dc.com
'I owe her my life': Potomac Avenue Metro rider reunites with woman who saved his life
WASHINGTON - It was a touching end to a tragic week. Tyrell Knight says he’s grateful to be alive. "I never was one to take life for granted, you know, but after that happened, I will not take life for granted ever again. I thank God every day. I owe her my life, honestly," Knight said.
fox5dc.com
Metro passengers reunite following Potomac Ave. Metro shooting
A story of gratitude after tragedy. Wednesday morning’s shooting at the Potomac Avenue metro stop will live forever in the hearts and minds of those at the station. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports from Largo with a reunion of a man, and the woman he’s calling a hero.
fox5dc.com
Finding solutions to rising crime in Prince George's County
Crime and how to stop it is taking center stage in Prince George's County Saturday as County Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay hosts a public safety forum to talk with officials about solutions to the growing problem. Blegay joins FOX 5 Morning Saturday to give us a preview of the forum.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old student brings loaded gun into Prince George’s County middle school classroom: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they say a 13-year-old student brought a loaded handgun into a Prince George's County middle school classroom. Officers say they were called to William Wirt Middle School in the Hyattsville area around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after a student alerted school security to the situation.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax students share their passion for music and art through mentorship
A group of middle and high school students in Fairfax County are donating their time to mentor their younger peers at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston. The goal is to share their passion for music and art. FOX 5's Jesse Burket-Hall has the story!
fox5dc.com
Man dies after struck by car while crossing Montgomery Village street
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. - Authorities say a man has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a Montgomery County street. Police say the man was struck Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. as he was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west near Centerway Road. ◀︎ ▶︎...
fox5dc.com
Teen student dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Wakefield High School
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a teenage student, who apparently overdosed earlier this week at Wakefield High School, has died. The Arlington County Police Department said the teen died Thursday at the hospital. FOX 5 learned on Friday that the student who died was Sergio...
fox5dc.com
19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale supports local small businesses
One Northern Virginia community is doing its part this weekend to support small businesses during the post-holiday shopping slump. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the 19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale to learn more.
fox5dc.com
Woman found dead inside Prince George's County apartment: police
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found inside a Prince George's County apartment, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Once there, officers found an unconscious...
fox5dc.com
Transit safety concerns top priority following shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON - D.C. and Metro Transit Police officers increased their presence at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Friday days after a man gunned down a WMATA employee and wounded several passengers. Officers greeted commuters with coffee and hot chocolate and addressed concerns related to the safety of the transit system...
fox5dc.com
National Wear Red Day: 5th annual free heart health awareness community event on February 18
It's National Wear Red Day and this initiative helps bring greater attention to heart disease! The 5th annual heart health awareness event is a free resource in the D.C. region to help keep your heart health in check. Dr. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland joined us with more information on this disease, which is a leading cause of death for Americans and the community event. MORE: https://bit.ly/3WZfqFb.
fox5dc.com
New nominee to lead DC 911 call centers
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northwest.
fox5dc.com
DC man killed in Capitol Heights double shooting: police
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident
ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
fox5dc.com
Philz Coffee robbed in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Philz Coffee's last D.C. location was robbed Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspect. D.C. police said just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the coffee shop located at 1827 Adams Mill Road in Northwest for the report of a theft. After speaking with an...
fox5dc.com
Moechella founder plans to fight back after Coachella files trademark suit
WASHINGTON - A local artist is being sued in federal court over the name of his music festival. Justin "Yaddiya" Johnson told FOX 5 Friday – a day after the suit was filed – he plans to fight the case. The issue has been an on-again-off-again disagreement over...
fox5dc.com
3 dead, 7 hurt after separate DC shootings, stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON - Three people were killed and seven others hurt after several unrelated violent incidents that happened across D.C. on Saturday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast D.C. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Wilkins was later pronounced dead. Police said the responding officers arrested 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast D.C. in connection with the shooting. Stevenson is charged with second degree murder while armed. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.
fox5dc.com
Man charged with inappropriately touching kids at Loudoun County pool: police
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A man is charged with inappropriately touching children at an indoor swimming pool in Loudoun County, according to the police. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Michael D. Taylor, 62 of no fixed address, was charged with assault stemming from an incident on Friday and another one that was reported in December 2022.
fox5dc.com
Daycare owner who shot husband at DC hotel for allegedly molesting children to serve 4 years in prison
A woman who shot her husband at the former Mandarin Oriental Hotel for allegedly molesting children at her daycare in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison suspended all but four years. Shanteari Weems, 50, of Baltimore, was sentenced for aggravated assault in the July 21, 2022,...
Comments / 0