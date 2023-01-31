ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Backstage Pass: “Anything Goes”

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pye5I_0kXaWyaU00

Set sail with the classic Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes,” taking the stage at North Fort Myers High School Center for the Arts.

“Anything Goes” is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin, and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.

For tickets and information, CLICK HERE!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

What To Watch: A Sundance Recap

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly has a secret he can’t keep to himself! He was in Park City, Colorado recently for this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The annual cinematic celebration typically serves as a launching point for the 2023 movie year and many of the feature’s Eric saw will surely be contenders for The Academy Awards in the coming months.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Black History mural repainted in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A mural dedicated to black history is being given a full makeover right now in Punta Gorda. The original was destroyed by Hurricane Charley, and a redo was put up in 2007. The 16-year-old art definitely needed some TLC. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Revamped Punta Gorda mural...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

12-year-old gets sneak peek of cars on 5th in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy got a special sneak peek of the Naples Automotive Experience. Jack Sharpe has Down’s Syndrome and loves cars. This week he got to ride shotgun in a Ferrari. He also got to see a corral full of cars that went up for auction at Friday’s Naples Automotive Experience Motorcar Auction.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Kings of Captivity: Why so many big cats live in cages

Two recent tiger attacks in Southwest Florida have sparked new conversations about big cats in captivity. Just this past December, Congress also passed the Big Cat Safety Act to ban the private ownership and breeding of big cats nationwide. It’s something many animal advocates are celebrating. “Unfortunately, there’s more...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Cassi: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cassi, a very sweet 6-year-old hound mix, is in need of a furrever family!. The 50-pound pup was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Cassi seems to get along with other dogs and absolutely loves people!
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Gone Fishin’ with Sunshine Ace Hardware

This Saturday, Feb. 4, head to Sunshine Ace Hardware in Bonita Springs for its 7th annual free fishing expo, “Reel in the Sunshine”. The event runs from 8: 00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and features discounts on fishing gear and apparel, as well as hosting fishing seminars, vendors and charity raffles.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

IMAG Live: The Fantabulous, Fabtastic FabLab

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Got an idea for a better whatchamacallit, a thingamajig, a whatsit, or even a mousetrap?. Open to all, the Rist Family FabLab (fabrication laboratory) at IMAG is the place to go!. Miss Amy will be sharing cool technologies that innovators and inventors, scientists and students...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Insomnia Cookies

We have some sweet news. Insomnia Cookies is opening in Estero!. From 8 p.m. to 3 p.m., wear PJs, eat cookies and celebrate fresh warm cookies a phone call away!. The first 50 people to show up in PJs will get a free cookie and swag. Plus, 25% of the proceeds will be donated to the United Way Hurricane Ian Relief Fund.
ESTERO, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Ground Owl Day

It may be Groundhog Day, but here in SWFL, we celebrate the burrowing owls!. At 10 a.m. at Pelican Baseball Complex, the community is invited to celebrate and determine if the owl sees it’s shadow!. The event is coordinated by Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife. For more information on...
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy