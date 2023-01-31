ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Middlesex, PA

PennLive.com

New brewery plans opening in Pa.

CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
abc27.com

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar

Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County homeowner says dog started fire

One person was injured in a two-alarm fire broke out at a home near Grove City early Sunday. The owner of the house on Lee Avenue in Pine Township called dispatchers just after 1:30 a.m. saying that a dog knocked something over, starting the fire. Several fire departments were called...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Norfolk Southern sets up family assistance center in East Palestine

About half of the residents in East Palestine are still displaced from their homes for the second night in a row. Business owners near ground zero can't open doors, and people who can't work due to the train derailment worry about how they will pay their bills, others displaced who had to move out of their homes wonder where they will live and for how long?
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Red Cross assists evacuees at East Palestine High School

Authorities in East Palestine hope to get a better idea of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Taggart Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. The media was given an update at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Fire Chief...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
YourErie

Crews respond to single-car accident in Fairview Township Saturday night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-car accident with rollover that occurred Saturday night in Fairview Township. The accident took place near Eaton Road and Tow Road just before 10 p.m. on the CSX rail tracks. When crews arrived, the vehicle was still […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS TENDING TO BARN FIRE IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance, to Wilson Road at 12:40 for a reported barn fire. Iselin/McIntyre, Clymer, and Perry Township fire departments were called in for standby detail around 12:55.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
MONACA, PA

