Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
Related
New brewery plans opening in Pa.
CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
abc27.com
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster.
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
Public Library system to see hour changes
Some changes will be coming to some branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County this week.
27 First News
East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar
Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County homeowner says dog started fire
One person was injured in a two-alarm fire broke out at a home near Grove City early Sunday. The owner of the house on Lee Avenue in Pine Township called dispatchers just after 1:30 a.m. saying that a dog knocked something over, starting the fire. Several fire departments were called...
East Palestine mass canceled, bishop issues statement
The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after cancelling Sunday morning mass in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter in place orders.
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern sets up family assistance center in East Palestine
About half of the residents in East Palestine are still displaced from their homes for the second night in a row. Business owners near ground zero can't open doors, and people who can't work due to the train derailment worry about how they will pay their bills, others displaced who had to move out of their homes wonder where they will live and for how long?
WFMJ.com
Red Cross assists evacuees at East Palestine High School
Authorities in East Palestine hope to get a better idea of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Taggart Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. The media was given an update at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Fire Chief...
Boggs Mansion on North Side comes with a lot of house and a lot of history
It’s made of stone and has its original slate roof. It’s 9,000 square feet with eight guest rooms and nine bathrooms, a third floor ballroom, a European fireplace made of blood marble — a sturdy substance normally used to build royal tombs — finely crafted American chestnut woodwork and a dramatic spiral staircase.
Crews respond to single-car accident in Fairview Township Saturday night
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-car accident with rollover that occurred Saturday night in Fairview Township. The accident took place near Eaton Road and Tow Road just before 10 p.m. on the CSX rail tracks. When crews arrived, the vehicle was still […]
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase.
Train derailment in eastern Ohio causes huge fire; residents evacuated
A train that derailed in eastern Ohio and caught fire on Friday caused local officials to order evacuations, authorities said.
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TENDING TO BARN FIRE IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance, to Wilson Road at 12:40 for a reported barn fire. Iselin/McIntyre, Clymer, and Perry Township fire departments were called in for standby detail around 12:55.
Schools to close after train derailment fire in East Palestine
The mayor announced in a press conference Sunday afternoon that schools are set to close Monday after the train derailment fire situation in East Palestine.
tourcounsel.com
Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning.
Comments / 1