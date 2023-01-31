Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
Weekly Roundup: Florida ‘Constitutional Carry’ Teed Up
A controversial proposal filed this week would do away with Floridians having to go through “the hoops of getting a permit from the government” to carry concealed weapons. The bill (HB 543), filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, would set up
WCJB
National Rifle Association issues letter grades for Florida State Rep. candidates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Rifle Association issued letter grades for each Florida House of Representatives candidate on Friday. The ranking, which goes from A+ to F, is determined based on the candidates’ stance on gun control policies. Republican State Rep. candidate Charlie Stone is the NRA endorsed...
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
Florida eyes more changes to voting laws ahead of 2024
Some changes outlined in a report include requiring that election supervisors verify the signature of a voter who signs a request for a mail-in ballot.
fox13news.com
ATF report on legal guns getting into the wrong hands raise concerns over Florida constitutional carry bill
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - As Florida lawmakers potentially move toward ending concealed carry permit requirements, a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released Thursday is shedding light on the number of legally purchased weapons used to commit crimes. According to the ATF report, 54% of guns recovered...
cbs12.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
Florida may dial back proposed mail-in voting changes after identity theft concerns raised
During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers asked the state to spend the year looking into beefing up mail-in ballot security and cutting down on the potential for fraud.
Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance
Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana
The proposal has cleared an initial hurdle to 2024 ballot
wmay.com
Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida
Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Bad sign for state Democrats: Lincoln Project 'beatable 18' list skips Florida
Another sign of how deeply red Florida has become emerged Friday when the anti-Trump Lincoln Project's list of 18 targeted congressional Republicans omitted any from the Sunshine State. What we know: Why Florida's GOP congressional delegation has mushroomed ...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
floridapolitics.com
Retired Florida Supreme Court justice, prominent attorneys, launch new powerhouse firm
Several top Florida businesses, trade associations, and state agencies have already engaged the new firm. Alan Lawson, who retired in August as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is teaming up with Paul Huck, Jason Gonzalez and Amber Nunnally to launch Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. Several top Florida businesses,...
Left lane drivers could face penalty if this Florida bill becomes law
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker is introducing a new bill that would make it illegal to drive continuously in the left lane unless you’re passing other traffic. Right now, you’re supposed to move over for faster traffic, but the new law would make the left lane off limits for anything other than passing.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Stone claims NRA endorsement, but one hasn’t been issued in HD 24 race
The same piece identified the former lawmaker as 'Our State Representative.'. Charlie Stone hasn’t served in the Florida Legislature since 2020. And the National Rifle Association hasn’t issued an endorsement in the House District 24 Special Election. But as he runs to return to the House, a new...
Comments / 5