The Trailist: With trails and nature programs, Hardberger Park offers more than a land bridge
Last week, for the first time in more than two years, I stood in the middle of the land bridge joining Phil Hardberger Park. Much had changed since I last walked across this isthmus of concrete, earth and vegetation extending across the busy thoroughfare of Wurzbach Parkway. Hardberger Park. Offers:...
Leadership changes loom at four San Antonio-area school districts
Four San Antonio-area school districts are in the process of selecting new leaders this month, following departures that include a retirement and an unexpected resignation. The superintendent searches are the latest in a three-year period that saw dozens of superintendents across the state stepping down, including the leader of the Northside Independent School District.
Ice storm causes power outages, snaps trees across northern Bexar County
This story has been updated. Icy precipitation from a winter storm continued Wednesday, leaving thousands of residents without power and snapping trees and branches across northern Bexar County. By late afternoon, power had been restored to all but about 6,500 CPS Energy customers, mostly in North and Northwest San Antonio,...
Offline power substation, water woes and tree damage cause headaches in Fair Oaks Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch residents, thousands of whom lost power Wednesday night, came close to having to boil their water as well. Transmission lines owned by a neighboring utility slowed CPS Energy’s ability to restore power to the municipality of roughly 10,500 people, which was forced to issue a water conservation notice because a water pumping station lost power.
Freezing rain not expected in Bexar County, but Hill Country road conditions will be dangerous
This story has been updated. Hill Country counties north of Bexar are prepping for freezing rain and dangerous road conditions through Wednesday, as the National Weather Service warned of “multiple rounds of wintry precipitation,” including freezing rain and sleet. Bexar County is not expected to see freezing rain,...
Where I Live: Downtown
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Once the insurgent, McKee-Rodriguez is still critiquing the city while seeking a second term
Near the end of a City Council briefing on the San Antonio Police Department’s strategy to combat violent crime, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez was about to turn over the microphone to a colleague when he suddenly changed his mind. “You know what — no.” He went on to add his sharpest...
City gives $36M to social service programs, but there’s still ARPA money left
San Antonio City Council allocated the last large batch of a federal coronavirus pandemic grant Thursday, approving a total of $36.4 million in contracts for programs that provide services for mental health, seniors, youth and other social services. But $3.7 million — mostly in the mental health category — hasn’t...
Expert: San Antonio’s violent crime hotspot initiative will need strong oversight to avoid overpolicing
San Antonio City Council will be briefed on a three-year violent crime reduction plan Wednesday including a “hotspot” initiative that sends extra officers to small geographic parts of town experiencing increased violent crime. The council briefing comes less than a week after video was released showing five Memphis,...
San Antonio’s Week in Photos, Jan. 22-28
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
The 10 most disruptive areas of research happening in San Antonio
Texas is no stranger to disrupting the status quo. Across the country, governments and thought leaders look to recreate the success that the Lone Star state has long enjoyed thanks to its business-forward mindset and “shake it up” attitude. As Texas looks to the future, it is well...
She ‘listens first, acts second’: ACT 4 SA’s Ananda Tomas won’t stop pushing for police reform
As she and a colleague delivered four boxes containing more than 38,000 signatures to the San Antonio city clerk this month, Ananda Tomas’ eyes started to well with tears. “It’s really happening,” she said as a clerk sealed and time-stamped the boxes. The signatures, from residents in...
State Board of Education drops opposition to school vouchers
The State Board of Education no longer opposes school voucher programs, a change in stance that could pave the way for the passage of legislation allowing parents to use public dollars on private school tuition. After initially adopting legislative priorities months ago that included a call to “reject all attempts...
Developer gets historic review commission’s OK to build another 250 apartments at the Pearl
The Pearl is expanding again. A city panel on Wednesday approved new plans by the redevelopers of the former brewery campus for a mid-rise apartment tower north of the property. The multifamily project is planned for a 2-acre industrial site at 102 E. Josephine St., which sits along the Museum...
San Antonio has dozens of downtown bars, but there’s only one Alamo
Let’s not make this a drinking game, but how many bars can you name within walking distance of Alamo Plaza? I stopped when I passed the number 50. There is something for every thirsty soul in the walkable, tourist-centric San Antonio downtown: quiet to loud, classy to tacky, elegant to casual to downright dives.
SAWS’ new rate structure could lower your bill. Here’s how to read it and find out.
San Antonio Water System customers will see the impact of the utility’s new rate structure for the first time this month, which officials have said could lower bills for more than 80% of residents. The drop won’t be huge — the average decrease will be about 8%, SAWS officials...
‘All Aboard’: Grand opening to set the stage for updated Espee music venue
When the former Sunset Station rebranded as The Espee in late 2019, it embraced not only the “S” and “P” of its St. Paul Square home, but the venue’s history as a mid-route hub of the Southern Pacific railroad, once affectionately nicknamed the “Espee.”
Where I Work: Le Sauce & Co.
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, my dad was always...
