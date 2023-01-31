Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to perform at the Rose Music Center

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready to “Raise the Roof” for an upcoming performance at the Rose Music Center at The Heights in May.

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant will be performing alongside Alison Krauss at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. as part of their “Raising the Roof” tour.

According to the Rose Music Center , the setlist will include favorites from “Raise the Roof,” “Raising Sand” as well as reimagined Led Zeppelin classics.

Plant and Krauss will be performing with a band comprised of guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan and keyboardist and guitarist Viktor Krauss.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and will be available on Ticketmaster .

The Rose Music Center said ticket delivery and transfers will be delayed until three days prior to the show date and the box office will not sell tickets until the day of the show.

