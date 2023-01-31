ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Sean Payton Keeps Poking the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are searching for the right guy for their open defensive coordinator position. A couple of weeks ago, after the disappointing loss against the Giants in the wild-card round, the Vikings parted ways with their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following one season with the club. Four candidates have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Target Expensive Free Agent

The Minnesota Vikings are in their off-season program. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now asked to build the best possible team for the 2023 season and future years. He has all kinds of problems, starting with a bunch of pending free agents and some aging but expensive veterans on the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Denver Broncos Lose Coach

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Sean Payton Says “I Suppose” to Vikings

Minnesota Vikings fans don’t like Sean Payton, and he probably doesn’t like the Minnesota Vikings. So when Payton started interviewing all the Vikings prospective defensive coordinators this week after landing the Denver Broncos head coaching job, Vikings fans’ eyeballs rolled to the back of their skulls. Sean...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC

The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea

The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
MINNESOTA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect

One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Coach Advances to 2nd Round of Interviews for BAL Gig

The Minnesota Vikings have three coaches from the 2022 staff interviewing for other jobs around the NFL during the 2023 carousel. Keenan McCardell, the team’s current wide receivers coach, has a hat in the ring for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job, and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is eyeing the Los Angeles Chargers OC gig.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Lewis Cine Comeback SZN Is On

When the Minnesota Vikings took Lewis Cine with their first-round draft pick in 2022, they likely envisioned the hard-hitting Georgia product lining up next to Harrison Smith in the latter half of the season. Instead, they watched him suffer a gruesome injury, and focus turned to 2023. Now, comeback season has commenced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

9 Predictions for Vikings First Offseason Domino

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one offseason prediction apiece, forecasting the Minnesota Vikings first offseason domino. The franchise is underwater via cap space — an annual tradition — and will presumably address aging veterans’ contracts to wiggle under the cap. 9 Predictions for Vikings First Offseason...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

