Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“All Signs Point” to 1 Man for Vikings Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell over two weeks ago after the team embarrassingly lost at home to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. New York marched up and down the field on Minnesota’s defense, and Donatell was subsequently not retained for next year.
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Sean Payton Keeps Poking the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are searching for the right guy for their open defensive coordinator position. A couple of weeks ago, after the disappointing loss against the Giants in the wild-card round, the Vikings parted ways with their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following one season with the club. Four candidates have...
Vikings Should Target Expensive Free Agent
The Minnesota Vikings are in their off-season program. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now asked to build the best possible team for the 2023 season and future years. He has all kinds of problems, starting with a bunch of pending free agents and some aging but expensive veterans on the team.
Denver Broncos Lose Coach
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Sean Payton Says “I Suppose” to Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans don’t like Sean Payton, and he probably doesn’t like the Minnesota Vikings. So when Payton started interviewing all the Vikings prospective defensive coordinators this week after landing the Denver Broncos head coaching job, Vikings fans’ eyeballs rolled to the back of their skulls. Sean...
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Purple Rumor Mill: Vikings + Lamar Jackson, a Potential WR2, Patrick Peterson Leaving?
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the February 4th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Sean Payton signs 5-year contract as head coach of Broncos
From the studio to the sidelines after a one-year break. Sean Payton has signed a 5-year contract with the Denver Broncos. The former New Orleans Saints coach spent the 2022 season with FOX Sports. With Denver, he joins a team that finished in last place in the AFC West. First-year...
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – A Trade Machine – May Give the Texans a Call
It’s a new day in Houston, Texas. Their football team is far from contention and yet they’ve made a great decision: hiring DeMeco Ryans, who was the architect of San Francisco’s ferocious defense. What does that decision have to do with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings?. Well,...
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
atozsports.com
One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC
The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
Report: Broncos Announce Significant Update To Defensive Coordinator’s Contract
NFL rules currently allow teams to block lateral moves from coordinators. As such, many of the league's best offensive and defensive minds are required to receive permission to interview for their same role with other clubs, should they feel the need to do so. For the past few weeks, ...
The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea
The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect
One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
Vikings Coach Advances to 2nd Round of Interviews for BAL Gig
The Minnesota Vikings have three coaches from the 2022 staff interviewing for other jobs around the NFL during the 2023 carousel. Keenan McCardell, the team’s current wide receivers coach, has a hat in the ring for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job, and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is eyeing the Los Angeles Chargers OC gig.
Lewis Cine Comeback SZN Is On
When the Minnesota Vikings took Lewis Cine with their first-round draft pick in 2022, they likely envisioned the hard-hitting Georgia product lining up next to Harrison Smith in the latter half of the season. Instead, they watched him suffer a gruesome injury, and focus turned to 2023. Now, comeback season has commenced.
9 Predictions for Vikings First Offseason Domino
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one offseason prediction apiece, forecasting the Minnesota Vikings first offseason domino. The franchise is underwater via cap space — an annual tradition — and will presumably address aging veterans’ contracts to wiggle under the cap. 9 Predictions for Vikings First Offseason...
