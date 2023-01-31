Read full article on original website
Bloodhound Repeatedly Slapping Old Dog Caught on Camera: 'Better Each Time'
"The last hit was personal," one user said.
Cat Surrendered for Being 'Too Affectionate' Finally Gets His Happy Ending
All Jerry wants is someone to love and cuddle him.Continue reading
Adorable baby elephant dances in the street, then takes a bow
Wildlife enthusiasts captured video footage of a baby elephant entertaining tourists on a street in Kruger National Park in South Africa, and it is adorable. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography described the young pachyderm’s actions as “practicing charging,” and that might be so. But it actually looked as if it were dancing in the street. The entertainment value is priceless.
Golden Retriever's Response to Being Forgotten on Front Yard Melts Hearts
"Extra treats and a pup cup for emotional damage," one TikTok user wrote, while another posted, "When she sat down I legit almost started crying."
Laughter as Bull Terrier Sitting on Golden Retriever's Face Refuses to Move
"Y'all interrupting their only paws content," wrote one TikToker of the video, while another posted: "Staffys [have] no concept of personal space."
Little Girl's Innocent Comment About a Pig on Family's Farm Is Simply Perfect
Kids really do say the darndest things.Continue reading
Wide-Eyed Black Cat Enchants People With Her Soul-Piercing Gaze
She's such a fluffy, gorgeous girl!Continue reading
Little Rabbit Enjoys Snacking on Strawberries in Picture-Perfect Clip
We could watch this for hours.Continue reading
One Green Planet
TikTok Goes Viral of French Bulldog’s Day While Human is at Work
A TikTok of a French bulldog’s day while his human was away at work went viral, with users puzzled about how he managed to take off his sweater. The TikTok posted by @maliamakaila has racked up over 10.6 million views and shows the French bulldog’s day through the security camera while she is away at work. The message on the video read,
Cat and Baby Team Up to Catch a Mouse Like the Ultimate Partners in Crime
Both the cat and the baby couldn't wait to show mom what they'd found.Continue reading
catster.com
Long-Haired Cat Grooming Secrets
While all cats are very efficient self-groomers, long-haired felines in particular need hands-on help to prevent matting and take care of normally occurring shedding. Indoor cats, especially in homes with both heat and air-conditioning, can be in a constant state of shedding because their biological system becomes confused by temperature controls.
This adorable video of a dachshund-only daycare shows the miniature dogs living their best life
Anyone who’s ever owned a dachshund (or a dachshund mix, like a Chiweenie) knows that these dogs love basking in the sun whenever they get a chance. But for the rest of the internet, this revelation has come in the form of an adorable video of a handful of wiener dogs soaking up rays at a miniature dachshund-only daycare in Bath, England.
PetHelpful
