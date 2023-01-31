ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable baby elephant dances in the street, then takes a bow

Wildlife enthusiasts captured video footage of a baby elephant entertaining tourists on a street in Kruger National Park in South Africa, and it is adorable. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography described the young pachyderm’s actions as “practicing charging,” and that might be so. But it actually looked as if it were dancing in the street. The entertainment value is priceless.
TikTok Goes Viral of French Bulldog’s Day While Human is at Work

A TikTok of a French bulldog’s day while his human was away at work went viral, with users puzzled about how he managed to take off his sweater. The TikTok posted by @maliamakaila has racked up over 10.6 million views and shows the French bulldog’s day through the security camera while she is away at work. The message on the video read,
Long-Haired Cat Grooming Secrets

While all cats are very efficient self-groomers, long-haired felines in particular need hands-on help to prevent matting and take care of normally occurring shedding. Indoor cats, especially in homes with both heat and air-conditioning, can be in a constant state of shedding because their biological system becomes confused by temperature controls.
Find the latest pet news, adorable and heartwarming animal stories, and the cutest pet photos and videos from around the web.

