Matchbox releasing a line of limited-edition cars for its 70th birthday
Matchbox is celebrating its 70th birthday by releasing a series of limited-edition die-cast cars. Due out in stores throughout 2023, the commemorative cars include a surprisingly diverse selection ranging from vintage European sedans to late-model pickups. While official details are few and far between, the photos released by Matchbox parent...
Netflix to feature electric cars from GM and others in programming
LOS ANGELES — Netflix has unveiled a new star for some of its upcoming programming: electric vehicles from General Motors and other automakers. The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant."
Tesla Model Y price up $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit terms
Tesla raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the Model Y Performance...
F1 champion Red Bull unveils 2023 car, celebrates Ford partnership
Formula One world champion Red Bull took its season launch to the United States on Friday with a spray of pyrotechnics in front of a rapt, standing room-only Manhattan crowd as fans braved the bitter cold outside. “It's a great feel, you know, it looks good, but you want to...
740-hp McLaren 750S reportedly due in 2023 to replace 720S
McLaren quietly put the 720S out to pasture in late 2022, but the model's spot in the range won't stay empty for very long, according to a recent report from Automotive News. Its successor will allegedly inaugurate the 750S nameplate when it makes its global debut in early 2023. Citing...
Junkyard Gem: 1990 BMW 750iL
If you were an American raking in plenty of money during the late 1980s (perhaps you were arranging "dead cows for dead horses" deals at a conveniently deregulated S&L, for example), then it was expected that you would buy a big, powerful European luxury car. Mercedes-Benz offered the W126 S-Class and its mighty V8 engine, Audi responded with the V8 in 1989 (yes, V8 was the model name), and Jaguar sneered down at those eight-banger losers from a showroom full of V12-engined XJ-Ss. BMW introduced the second-generation 7 Series — the E32 — in the United States for the 1988 model year, and it could be purchased with a V12 engine both more modern and more powerful than the one under the Jag's long hood. Here's a once-resplendent 750iL, found in a Northern California boneyard recently.
BMW to spend $866 million on Mexico plant expansion for EVs
SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico — German automaker BMW will invest 800 million euros ($866 million) in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi to produce high-voltage batteries and fully electric "Neue Klasse" models, the carmaker said Friday. The expansion, set to add around 1,000 new jobs at its...
2022 Kia EV6 Long-Term Update | Cold snap
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — I had our long-term Kia EV6 during a brutal cold snap at the end of the year, where we saw nearly a week where the daytime temperatures didn’t reach above freezing, and a couple consecutive days where the high didn’t crest 15 degrees and the wind blew mercilessly. We didn’t get much snow, but the previous days’ precipitation had slicked sheer. I didn’t put a lot of miles on the EV6 during this spell, but I did some quick supply runs once the roads has been salted and our household’s Christmas lull had broken. Here are a few things I noticed.
Mercedes-Benz eliminating 19 of 33 body styles over next seven years
Ever since Ola Kallenius took over the CEO position at Mercedes-Benz in 2019, the Swede has been hacking at, pruning, and trimming the company's structure and model portfolio. Car and Driver reports another massive cull is about to commence. After journalist Georg Kacher spoke to Mercedes managers at two primary locations in Germany, he wrote, "Based on what we've seen, of the 33 body styles Mercedes currently offers between Europe and the U.S., only 14 will survive." As is always the case in these refinements to boost market share, ROI, and brand expression, the front-line soldiers getting mowed down first are coupes, convertibles and wagons. One manager told Kacher, "At the end of the day, we simply don't need estate cars [wagons] or underperforming two-door offerings to boost volumes."
Lightyear solar car builder files for bankruptcy, Lightyear 2 in doubt
Netherlands-based aspiring EV maker Lightyear spent six years working on a car rechargeable by the sun. Now it's possible the light has gone out. Lightyear production company Atlas Technologies filed for bankruptcy, citing unexpected cost overruns for production among other factors. Some background: Lightyear showed the prototype Lightyear 1 in...
Chinese Porsche dealer accidentally discounts Panamera by 88%, hundreds of people put down deposits
For a brief, sweet moment, Porsche lovers in the city of Yinchuan, China, thought they had found the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. A Porsche dealership in their city listed a Panamera sedan, which starts at $92,000 in the US, for a mere 124,000 yuan, or $18,000, on their website, according to Bloomberg News. That's roughly one-eighth of the 998,000 yuan, or $148,000 dollars, the starting price listed on Porsche's China website.
Tesla Model Y owner says steering wheel fell off five days after getting the car
Just five days after it was delivered, a brand new Tesla Model Y's steering wheel fell off, its owner says. Prerak Patel was driving down a highway near Woodbridge Mall in New Jersey with his wife and kids when the incident occurred. "I was driving a normal speed in the...
'The Crew Motorfest' launches this year
While "Forza Horizon" and "Need for Speed" remain some of the biggest names in open-world racing games, they're certainly not the only ones. Less prominent has been "The Crew" from Ubisoft, and the third installment of the series is launching this year. It's called "The Crew Motorfest," and unfortunately, Ubisoft...
Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery in 2028
Nissan expects that the solid-state battery technology it's busily developing will be ready for mass production in 2028. Development work is ongoing, but the Japanese company believes it's well positioned to launch pilot production in 2025 and gradually improve the technology. "We think we have something quite special and are...
2023 Honda Pilot brings back the DOHC V6 for cleaner emissions
With a new Honda Pilot comes a new version of Honda's evergreen V6. This time around, the 3.5-liter motor adds dual overhead cams even as it dispenses with Honda's signature VTEC system. There's a slight power boost as well, but nothing drivers will likely notice. Notably, as Car and Driver...
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Mazda5 with manual transmission
One thing I always look for during my junkyard expeditions is a manual transmission in an unexpected vehicle. Say, a Mercury Mystique or a V6 Camry with three pedals. In the early days of the minivan boom, some Dodge Caravans and Plymouth Voyagers with manual transmissions were sold (not to mention Toyota Vans and even Previas), but the Forces of Slushboxification essentially conquered the American-market minivan world by the end of the 20th century. Then Mazda decided it made sense to make an Americanized version of the Premacy to sell over here, and that this minivan would have a five-speed manual transmission (and, a bit later, a six-speed manual) as base equipment. This was the Mazda5, and a few of them actually made it out of American Mazda showrooms without automatics. Here's one of those extremely rare vans, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard.
Ohio maker of attainable track cars starts deliveries, plans mid-engine supercar
Supercar builders have been making big news the past few years with wild, no-holds-barred track-only specials. Of course, if you've thought that having a wildly fast track special would be cool, but completely out of reach, well, think again. A fairly new company, Fields Auto Works, has not one, but two cars designed for the track, and cost fractions of those exotics cost. Plus, they should be easy to service and maintain, which is key to getting loads and loads of laps.
2023 Honda Pilot and the promise and pitfalls of PHEVs | Autoblog Podcast #766
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a chat about the new 2023 Honda Pilot and its beefed-up TrailSport model. After that, we get a winter-weather long-term update on the BMW 330e care of Greg. Then, it's on to news. The big headlines this week were the brand-new Mazda CX-90 crossover and word that Genesis plans to build its outrageous (and expensive) X convertible concept. Is the world ready for a Bentley fighter from Korea?
Bollinger Motors sues Munro Vehicles over MK_1 design
Well, that didn't take long. Scotland's Munro Vehicles announced in December that it began taking reservations for its MK_1 battery-electric off-roader — a tall, chunky rectangle aimed at industries like forestry and mining. Quite a few folks noticed the MK_1 bore a resemblance to the Bollinger Motors B1 SUV and B2 pickup. Munro Head of Design Ross Compton was under contract as an exterior designer for Bollinger Motors from 2015 to 2017, according to Compton's LinkedIn page. He then went to Atlis Motor Vehicles from 2018 to 2021, designing a more traditional pickup concept called the XT that turned into another T-square affair as production neared.
Historic first AAR Gurney Eagle headlines Gooding's Amelia Island sale
Fans of rare American cars will want to pay close attention to Gooding & Company's upcoming Amelia Island sale. The auction house will offer several high-profile classics, including the first of four AAR Gurney Eagle race cars built and a 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster. Dan Gurney made a...
