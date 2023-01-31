ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Buffalo Sabres top five prospects in 2023

The Buffalo Sabres have one of the best prospect pools, and Scott Wheeler of The Athletic currently has them sixth overall. The Buffalo Sabres are a team looking to remain in playoff contention for the duration of the season for the first time in over a decade. If they make the playoffs in 2023, it will serve as an added bonus.
Top 3 forwards Buffalo Sabres could acquire by trade deadline

The Buffalo Sabres, if they embark on a hot streak after returning to the ice on February 11th, could wind up as buyers at the trade deadline. Last week, we talked about three defensemen the Blue and Gold could trade for as the trade deadline nears. Now, it’s time to shift gears and talk about three forwards the Buffalo Sabres could have their eye on with the deadline approaching.
