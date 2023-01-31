OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #8 Oakes Tornadoes continued to ride high as they downed the Enderlin Eagles in the final home game of the season by a score of 63-43. The game started rather slowly for the Tornadoes and for both teams as a whole as it was 4-4 half way through the first quarter however Laikyn Roney started to get hot late in the 1st quarter and especially in the 2nd quarter. She would drop 17 points in the half for the Tornadoes to take a 29-20 lead at the half.

OAKES, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO