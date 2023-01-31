Read full article on original website
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
Danny Rotherham
Danny Rotherham, 55, Jamestown, ND passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in his home. Danny Rotherham was born September 25, 1967 to Claire and Dolores Rotherham. Danny will be laid to rest in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND. No services are scheduled at this time. The Eddy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Hulda Siegle
Hulda Siegle, 96, Jamestown, ND passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Carrington Health Care Center, Carrington, ND. Services will be held at a later date.
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Feb. 16th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Tom Askjem “Beneath the Prairie: Privy Digging” on Thursday, February 16th at 7PM in the Barnes County Museum. (315 Central Ave N. Valley City, ND) Tom Askjem is a 31-year-old and lives...
Barnes County Spelling Bee Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 Barnes County Spelling Bee was held Thursday, February 2, at 1 PM in the Hi-Liner Activity Center for grades 5-8. The top two spellers in grades 5-6 and the top two spellers in grades 7-8 from every school in the county were invited. Participating schools were Barnes County North, Litchville-Marion, Maple Valley, St. Catherine’s, Washington Elementary, and Valley City Junior High.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D (NewsDakota.com) – Last week St. Catherine’s School celebrated National Catholic Schools Week. Monday began with a program honoring veterans and soldiers who are currently serving. Thank you to the St. Kates students, teachers and administrators for your patriotic efforts. February is Black History Month in...
Pat Malec
Pat Malec, age 73, of Valley City, ND, died Friday, February 3rd at her residence under CHI Hospice Care. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 8th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City in the spring. An online guestbook and a livestream of Pat’s memorial service will be available at www.lerudmathias.com.
Jamestown Superintendent responds to racist remarks at BHS basketball game
Jamestown, ND (KFYR)- Administration with Jamestown Public Schools says they took disciplinary action after finding racially insensitive remarks were made by a handful of Jamestown Middle School and High School students at a recent boys basketball game against Bismarck High School. Superintendent Dr. Robert Lech says it happened at the...
Walz Stellar In Net, Jays Skate Past Century
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Goalie Andrew Walz didn’t allow a couple of early goals rattle him as he recovered nicely and led the Blue Jays to a come from behind 4-3 win over Bismarck Century Friday night at Wilson Arena. Walz absolutely stood on his head late...
#8 Tornadoes Continue Winning Streak; Down Eagles
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #8 Oakes Tornadoes continued to ride high as they downed the Enderlin Eagles in the final home game of the season by a score of 63-43. The game started rather slowly for the Tornadoes and for both teams as a whole as it was 4-4 half way through the first quarter however Laikyn Roney started to get hot late in the 1st quarter and especially in the 2nd quarter. She would drop 17 points in the half for the Tornadoes to take a 29-20 lead at the half.
