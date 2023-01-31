ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

Two jailed on theft charges from Bastendorff Beach

On January 24 at about 8:46 a.m., Bandon police officer Emma Owens observed a gray BMW SUV type vehicle, fail to obey a traffic control device and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Kyle Vanalstine, 28, and Rebeca Aseere, 21. Deputy Michael Smith from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office advised Officer Owens he had probable cause for both Kyle and Rebeca’s arrest on the charges of Forgery I, Theft I and Criminal Conspiracy to commit a Felony.

An ongoing investigation revealed Kyle and Rebeca had fraudulently chased checks which had been stolen out of a purse on January 11 at Bastendorf Beach, in Coos Bay. It was discovered by Deputy Smith during his investigation, Kyle had attempted to deposit two of the stolen checks into a Wells Fargo bank account, and Rebeca had cashed checks in a felony amount (Over $1,000) near the city of Powers.

During the investigation on January 24, Kyle and Rebeca both admitting to possession of and using the stolen checks. Kyle and Rebeca were transported to the Coos County Jail, where they were booked into the Jail on the Charges of Forgery I, Theft I and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Due to more items being outstanding from the Bastendorf Beach purse theft, Smith applied for and was granted a search warrant to search the gray BMW. During the search of the vehicle, a dealer amount of several different types of illicit drugs were found in the vehicle, along with scales and drug measuring equipment. Several illicit drug dealer ledgers, a firearm and more drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle and subsequently seized.

After the investigation was completed, the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance were added to both Kyle and Rebeca, respectively.

The sheriff’s office would like to thank the interagency cooperation of the Bandon Police Department with their role in this investigation. As noted above, the charges from this investigation stem from continued investigation by Smith from recent vehicle break-ins at Bastendorff Beach. If the public has any information on further thefts from the Bastendorff area, please contact Deputy Smith at mrsmith@co.coos.or.us

REEDSPORT, OR
