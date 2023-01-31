Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
WDAM-TV
Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County. According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding. Robertson is...
WTOK-TV
MHP makes drug arrests, man sentenced for selling drugs
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol filed charges against two men after a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59. Jerson Carrera Garcia and Jose Morales Lopez were both arrested for the possession of cocaine. In an unrelated case, Gary Seals, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison...
kicks96news.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
WTOK-TV
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
WDAM-TV
SCAM ALERT: Dixie Electric warning customers of scam calls
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Dixie Electric Power Association is advising any customer who receives a phone call about owing payment to hang up and call the company’s direct number. The company said it will never ask you for payments in the form of pre-paid cards or amazon gift cards, which...
Three arrested after chase in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
WTOK-TV
Man faces DUI manslaughter charge for 2021 wreck
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man has been indicted for DUI manslaughter related to a wreck that happened Oct. 10, 2021. William David Burcham, 63, is facing the charge for a wreck on Highway 39 near John Stennis Drive. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Vance Miller died...
kicks96news.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests
BOBBIE JO ANDERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. BRYAN BOUNDS, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $300. JOMARITOES BURTON, 36, of Meridian, Shoplifting X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600 X 3, $0. JERRY CARTLIDGE, 44,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: Three arrested after vehicle pursuit
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40...
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest Carthage woman for drug trafficking
A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and after she was pulled over for reckless driving on Holland Avenue over the weekend, the authorities said. The woman Kellsi Jackson, 34, 2029 East Franklin Street, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to signal a lane change, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-refusal to take a field sobriety test and trafficking of a controlled substance.
WTOK-TV
Mistrial declared in Wayne County murder case
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Scott Holifield in Wayne County Circuit Court. The state and Holifield’s defense counsel filed the joint motion after the court was advised of an inappropriate conversation between the bailiff and the jury, concerning the outcome of the trial and the potential guilt or innocence of the defendant.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested On Drug Charges After Search Warrant At Scott County Home
On January 27, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the MS Bureau of Narcotics conducted a search warrant at 156 Thompson Dr. in Morton. They found half of a pound of Meth, a pound of marijuana, and over 30 ecstasy pills. Officers arrested Crystal Harris and Craig Madison, who...
Neshoba Democrat
Tuesday wreck victim identified
The victim in a fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near McClain-Hays has been identified as a Philadelphia woman, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Laquinta Lasha Renee Bonds, 38, of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said. He said she was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.
WTOK-TV
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro. A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield. He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before...
FOR SALE: Check Out The Most Expensive Home in Sumter County AL
Sumter County Alabama’s most expensive home is listed at a pretty good price considering it is on close to 13 acres of land. Nestled in the Livingston, Alabama city limits, this property is stunning. There is the main house with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths while the guest house...
wcbi.com
Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
Comments / 0