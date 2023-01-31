ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Do the Cubs have a realistic chance of winning the NL Central?

This offseason, the Cubs have signed more major-league free agents not on their team previously than any other MLB ballclub. (The Mets technically signed more, but a couple of them were re-signings of their own free agents.) Will that make enough of a difference for the Cubs to compete for...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ Sunday briefing

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: 1940s video edition

In looking for more scenes of old Cubs games or Wrigley Field in general to sleuth this offseason, I recently discovered that Getty Images has a film section, available to us here at BCB. I found the film below. The only way to be able to embed it here and...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Consecutive complete games, Part 1

Last season, for the first time in franchise history, no Cubs starting pitcher completed a game. They weren't alone; 12 other teams had no complete games in 2022, but only 3 of them were in the National League: the Mets, Padres and Pirates. The last Cub hurler to finish what...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

'Imperfect games,' Part 2

They share a distinction among all 7,022 pitchers who have started a Major League game since 1901, first year of the Modern Era. Each completed 2 games in which they allowed at least 1 runner to reach base, yet faced the minimum of 27 batters. Let's call them "imperfect games,"...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, February 3

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks camps out

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I agree that the Cubs have a chance at...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Six more weeks?

It’s Friday! We have made it through another week and even though the groundhogs of North America seem to have decided that we will see six more weeks of winter (except for Quebec’s Fred La Marmotte, who tragically died right before his titular day) we have warmer days to look forward to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy